Hillsboro 27, Krum 0

HILLSBORO — The Eagles flew around with fervor defensively, forcing six turnovers in a blanking of visiting Krum.
Linebackers John Boston and Saveon Spencer and safety Tamarcus McGruder led the attack on defense for Hillsboro (2-0), which has yielded only two touchdowns on the season.
Offensively, senior running back Da’shon Heiskell ran for a pair of touchdowns, while quarterback Thomas Pratt hooked up with Manny Dixon for another. Next week, Hillsboro takes to the road to face Bridgeport.
Photos: High school football Week 2 around Waco, Central Texas
Lorena's Ben Smedshammer looks for running room around China Spring defender Tristyn Pechacek (left) in the first half.
Staff photo — Ernesto Garcia
Lorena's Jadon Porter hauls in a pass while defended by China Spring's Bryce Tabor in the first half.
Staff photo — Ernesto Garcia
Lorena’s Ben Smedshammer is tackled by China Spring’s Brayden Faulkner in the first half of the Cougars’ win Friday.
Staff photo — Ernesto Garcia
China Spring's Major Bowden (left) is pulled down by Lorena's Daylan Browder during the Cougars' 42-13 win Friday.
Staff photo — Ernesto Garcia
China Spring's Major Bowden (left) scores past Lorena's Andrew Brittain in the first half.
Staff photo — Ernesto Garcia
Connally star Kavian Gaither outruns the the La Vega defense for a 68-yard touchdown to give the Cadets the lead. Gaither finished with 147 rushing yards on 24 carries.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
La Vega's Jar'Quae Walton (left) cuts back against the Connally defensive pressure in the first half.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
La Vega quarterback Ara Rauls III (left) eludes Connally's Jamarie Wiggins in the first half.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
La Vega running back Jesse Majors-Sterling high-steps into the end zone at the end of his first-half touchdown run that tied the game at 7 with Connally.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
La Vega's Ara Rauls III looks for an opening while being chased by Connally's LaMarcus McDonald (left) in the first half.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
La Vega's Jesee Majors-Sterling (left) scored the first touchdown of the night for the Pirates, past Connally's LaMarcus McDonald, finishing with 62 yards on 10 attempts.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Mart’s Roddrell Freeman causes McGregor’s quarterback Veandre McDaniel to fumble the ball.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
McGregor's Deondre Parker tries to hold on to the ball while covered by Mart's Tristan Holt.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
McGregor's quarterback Veandre McDaniel scores a touchdown past Mart's DaMarion Medlock.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Keishawn Clater's kickoff return for a touchdown past McGregor's Kaiser Medina staked Mart to a three-touchdown lead at halftime.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
