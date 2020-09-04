 Skip to main content
Hillsboro 27, Krum 0
HILLSBORO — The Eagles flew around with fervor defensively, forcing six turnovers in a blanking of visiting Krum.

Linebackers John Boston and Saveon Spencer and safety Tamarcus McGruder led the attack on defense for Hillsboro (2-0), which has yielded only two touchdowns on the season.

Offensively, senior running back Da’shon Heiskell ran for a pair of touchdowns, while quarterback Thomas Pratt hooked up with Manny Dixon for another. Next week, Hillsboro takes to the road to face Bridgeport.

