In Hillsboro, Francisco Montoya, DeAundre Sanders and Jacob Figueroa all rushed for more than 100 yards to help the Eagles climb to 2-1 this season.

Montoya led the prolific rushing trio with 159 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Sanders also scored twice.

Hillsboro established a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. After Bridgeport closed the gap through the middle of the game, the Eagles finished by scoring 13 unanswered in the fourth quarter.

Hillsboro hosts Gatesville next week.