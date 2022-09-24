Hillsboro 33, Robinson 27

In Hillsboro, the homestanding Eagles climbed out of an early two-touchdown deficit to defeat Robinson.

Hillsboro quarterback Austin Cook tossed a 47-yard touchdown pass to Darrian Hodge late in the third quarter to put the Eagles in front. Cook’s two-point conversion pass to Hodge made it 27-21 in Hillsboro’s favor.

Robinson (2-3) tied the game when Christian Lujan ran eight yards for a touchdown. But the Rockets couldn’t convert the extra point and the game remained tied at 27.

Hillsboro’s Ezrian Emory put his team back in front with a 41-yard touchdown run with less than four minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles (3-2) open district at Fort Worth Benbrook next week.