In Ferris, Eagles QB Francisco Montoya threw three touchdown passes to Tamarcus McGruder, leading Hillsboro to a key district win over the Yellowjackets.

With the win, the Eagles (5-4, 2-1 in 5-4A DII) have a firm grip on second place in the district standings with one regular season game remaining. Hillsboro hosts Godley (2-5, 0-2) next Friday in its regular season finale.