Hillsboro 62, Venus 9

VENUS — The Eagles turned in a season-high scoring output in clinching the final playoff spot in District 4-4A Div. II.

Hillsboro (5-5, 2-3) needed a win to wrap up the position and handled its business. Ezrian Emory, the area’s leader in tackles, did most of his damage on offense in this one, as he rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown while catching three balls for 32 yards.

Hillsboro piled up 420 rushing yards in all in the win, and five different Eagles found the end zone on the ground. Moses Rangel had 96 rushing yards and a TD.