Hillsboro 65, Venus 7
CHAD CONINE'S SUNDAY REWIND

In Hillsboro, QB Austin Cook made the wheels turn for the Eagles offense as they posted a district-opening victory over Venus.

Cook rushed for 165 yards and two scores and connected with Anthony Gutierrez for a 38-yard touchdown.

Hillsboro two-way stars John Boston and Saveon Spencer each tacked on a pair of rushing touchdowns. On defense, Spencer had double-digit tackles with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery and Boston had an interception.

The Eagles (4-2, 1-0 in 5-4A D-I) host Glen Rose on Friday.

