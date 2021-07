Hillsboro, China Spring players honored on 4A all-state team

Hillsboro second baseman Joe Mancinas was a first-team selection on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A All-State Baseball Team announced Thursday.

Mancinas, a sophomore, hit .500 on the season with 25 runs, 36 hits and 24 RBIs. He was 13 of 13 on stolen base attempts.

China Spring placed a pair of players on the all-state second team: second baseman Jase Garrett and third baseman Trace Necessary. Garrett hit .373 with 42 runs while Necessary hit .437 with a school-record 16 doubles. Both will return in 2022.

China Spring’s Kolby Killough and Tristyn Pechacek made the honorable mention list, with Killough making it at both pitcher and shortstop.