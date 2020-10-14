Hillsboro QB, Mexia LB win Trib Player of the Week awards

Hillsboro quarterback Austin Cook and Mexia linebacker Ja’Bryan Busby wrapped up the WacoTrib.com Player of the Week polls on Wednesday.

Cook rushed for 165 yards and a couple of touchdowns and passed for 64 and a score to lead the Eagles to a 65-7 win over Venus. The Hillsboro QB received 1,713 votes, finishing almost 500 votes ahead of Bruceville-Eddy running back Hunter Diaz in second place.

Busby posted 13 tackles to help the Blackcats open district with a 63-42 win over Brownsboro. He garnered 301 votes, 112 more than Mexia teammate and runner-up Dontavious Daniels.

The Player of the Week polls are made up entries in the weekly Honor Roll. Coaches can nominate players for the Honor Roll each week by emailing Trib sportswriter Chad Conine at chad.conine@wacotrib.com. Nominees must be received by 3 p.m. on Saturday.

