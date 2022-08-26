Hillsboro QB tosses five TDs in 43-22 win over McGregor

HILLSBORO — After making the playoffs and securing their first winning season in 20 years last year, the Hillsboro Eagles were eager to come out strong and build on that breakthrough. Their winning ways continued in the 2022 opener, dominating McGregor, 45-22, Friday night at home.

“It’s week one, and anything can happen,” Hillsboro coach Stephen Almuete said. “This builds confidence. The senior class last year set the standard. There was a little bit of pressure on this group to prove they are up to task.”

The Eagles excelled in all phases of the game. Senior quarterback Austin Cook threw five touchdown passes, the Eagle defense forced four turnovers, and on special teams, Hillsboro recovered two onside kicks.

Cook was injured last season and missed all but two games. Getting him back was huge, Almuete said.

“He showed how important he is to this team. It’s great to have him on the field with us.”

Cook was 13-of-16 for 173 yards. On the ground, junior running back Tory Brooks had 125 yards on 11 carries. He also caught two of Cook’s five scoring strikes.

The game was tied 7-7 early, but it took a turn in the second quarter and tilted to the home team quickly, as the Eagles scored three times in the frame. The final two touchdowns came with less than a minute before halftime.

First, Ezrian Emory, one of four sophomore starters for the Eagles, capped off a 10-play, 76-yard drive with a three-yard touchdown run. Although McGregor survived a successful Hillsboro onside kick following the score, the Bulldogs were stopped on fourth-and-nine the next time they had the ball.

Then with 27 seconds to go before the half, Brooks slipped out of the backfield and scored on a 16-yard pass from Cook. On the first play of the next possession, McGregor quarterback J.L. Singer was intercepted by Chris Scott. Then, 12 second left in the second quarter, Cook found Darrian Hodge, another sophomore, on a great throw to the pylon.

The Eagles missed three extra points in a row, but still led 25-7 at the break.

McGregor actually got on the board first, as Singer found wide receiver Daytron Owens on a 10-yard touchdown pass on the Bulldogs’ opening possession of the season. Hillsboro answered that score quickly, though, going 70 yards on three plays to tie the game. The big play on that drive was a 44-yard pass to Scott, who was wide open following a pump fake and double-move.

Like they did in the first half, the Bulldogs opened the second half strong. Singer connected with wide receiver Jacob Singer on a 41-yard touchdown on the first possession of the second half. J.L. Singer later added a 1-yard touchdown run.

On defense, Scott and Anthony Brown had interceptions for the Eagles, while Jayden McGruder had a fumble recovery.

Hillsboro hits the road for the first time next Friday, traveling to Whitney. The Bulldogs will look to notch their first win, at home against Groesbeck.