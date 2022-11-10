 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hirschi 48, Hillsboro 14

From the Centex high school football: Complete Week 12 coverage series
  • 0
Hillsboro

Hillsboro players (front row, left to right) Levi Alvarado, Tory Brooks, Chris Montoya, (back row) Landon Williamson, Kelvin Eagans and Austin Cook.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

COPPELL — A’marion Peterson amassed four touchdowns as Wichita Falls Hirschi blew away Hillsboro in the Class 4A Division II playoffs.

The Huskies (8-2) grabbed a 21-0 first-quarter lead as Demone Contee broke loose for 57-yard run, Isaiah Flores returned an interception for a 26-yard touchdown and Peterson ran for a three-yard touchdown.

It quickly got worse for Hillsboro (5-6) as Peterson ran for a three-yard score before the Eagles got on the board with Chris Montoya’s touchdown catch. But Peterson caught 21-yard touchdown pass from Jimmie McFalls to give the Huskies a 35-7 halftime lead.

Peterson ran for a 31-yard score to open up the third quarter.

Music from Tunetank.com Evan Splash - Drive It Now (Copyright Free Music) Download free: https://tunetank.com/track/429-drive-it-now
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Central Texas Playoff Games to Watch: Week 12

Central Texas Playoff Games to Watch: Week 12

It's playoff time: Here's what you need to know about a bunch of bi-district games, including University, Lorena, China Spring, La Vega, West, Mexia, Chilton, Axtell-Rosebud-Lott and Crawford. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight

Watch Now: Related Video

Wimbledon in talks to ease rules on white underwear for female players

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert