Hirschi 48, Hillsboro 14

COPPELL — A’marion Peterson amassed four touchdowns as Wichita Falls Hirschi blew away Hillsboro in the Class 4A Division II playoffs.

The Huskies (8-2) grabbed a 21-0 first-quarter lead as Demone Contee broke loose for 57-yard run, Isaiah Flores returned an interception for a 26-yard touchdown and Peterson ran for a three-yard touchdown.

It quickly got worse for Hillsboro (5-6) as Peterson ran for a three-yard score before the Eagles got on the board with Chris Montoya’s touchdown catch. But Peterson caught 21-yard touchdown pass from Jimmie McFalls to give the Huskies a 35-7 halftime lead.