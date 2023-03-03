The town of Hitchcock sits on the north side of the West Bay, directly across from Galveston, about 220 miles from the Waco area at the southern tip of Hwy 6.

A fitting location, because the Bulldogs used a wave of critical second-half 3-point shots to down Lorena, 43-31, in the Class 3A Regional Semifinal at Midway High School. With the loss, the Leopards finished the 2022-2023 season 31-6.

It was a tight defensive struggle in the first half, as the teams were tied at 9-9 at halftime. However, in the second half Hitchcock connected on five shots from behind the arc. Those big shots, combined with a tight man-to-man defense, proved to be too much for Lorena to overcome.

“They had some kids hit some really, really big shots,” Lorena head coach Matt Jackson said. “Our game plan was to take away the paint and make them hit shots from outside, and they did that.”

A 3-pointer from Lorena junior guard Camden Brock, actually, gave the Leopards a 12-9 lead early in the third quarter. However, Hitchcock answered with a 3-pointer of its own on the very next possession. Two minutes later, Bulldog guard Elijah Sherwood hit a contested 3 from the right wing to give Hitchcock a 16-14 lead. From that point, they never trailed again.

Lorena’s zone was effective in the first half, as the Bulldogs went 0-for-9 from 3-point land. However, in the second half they were 5-of-8.

“We do so much shooting, we just have to knock some shots in,” Hitchcock head coach Christopher Jordan-Foster said. “That is the best defense we have seen all year. They played really great help-side defense. Someone had to break through against it, and we were the group that did it.”

The Bulldogs led by seven going into the fourth quarter. A Brock dunk on Lorena’s first possession of the final frame got the Lorena fans excited, but Hitchcock was able to keep the Leopards from going on a run to mount a comeback. Over the course of the final three minutes, the Bulldogs were able to seal the win at the free throw line, making 6 out of 10.

Brock led Lorena with 17 points, while junior guard Collin Hill had seven.

Lorena was down a key contributor, as senior guard Keegan Rowell fractured a bone in his arm three days ago. The Leopards missed his outside shooting, as he had 24 points and five 3-pointers against Groesbeck in the bi-district playoff game.

“He tried to give it a go,” Jackson said. “That speaks to his toughness. The fact that he suited up is amazing.”

Lorena reached the regional tournament for the second year in a row. For seniors Coy Ritchie, Carter Pitts, Rowell, Cameron Elston, Ethan Light, Khi Ritchie and Cayden Warren, it was their last game. Jackson subbed in all the seniors who had not played in the final seconds.

“That is the toughest part,” Jackson said after the game. “I’m losing seven guys I’ve had a relationship with since they were seventh graders. Knowing I’m going to be going into the gym and they won’t be in there — that is tough.”

“I am so proud of this team,” he continued. “They never stopped fighting all season long. They showed up every day, worked hard and bought in. That is all you can ask for.”