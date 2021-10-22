Holland 21, Rosebud-Lott 13

TRAVIS — The Cougars couldn’t quite keep pace with visiting Holland in a hard-fought District 12-2A battle.
Zane Zeinert passed for 155 yards and a touchdown for Rosebud-Lott (5-4, 2-3), but was intercepted twice by the Holland (5-3, 3-1) defense. Jamarquis Johnson had a big receiving night, with five grabs for 127 yards, including a 77-yard touchdown.
Despite the loss, Rosebud-Lott remains in good position to make the playoffs, sitting in fourth place in the district standings behind Thorndale, Hearne and Holland.