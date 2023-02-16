BRYAN — It may be the second round of the playoffs, but the La Vega girls are thumping teams like they’re playing the last-place team in district.

The No. 3-ranked Lady Pirates nearly hit triple figures in scoring before the start of the fourth quarter, as they walloped Houston Yates, 123-20, in the Class 4A area playoffs Thursday night at Rudder High School.

It was a season high in scoring for La Vega in the 103-point win.

La Vega (33-5), which is hoping to make its first state tournament appearance since the days when Juicy Landrum last patrolled the court in 2016, advances to next week’s regional quarterfinals, where it will face the winner of Friday’s area-round game between Caldwell and Marble Falls.

The Lady Pirates’ relentless press tends to grind teams into a pulp, and Yates was just the latest victim. La Vega got runout opportunities in transition all night long in scoring 99 points through the first three quarters. The Lady Pirates actually played JV players in the fourth quarter and dribbled out the final two minutes of the game without attacking the basket.

“Girls played extremely well, hat’s off to them for executing the game plan,” said La Vega head coach Marcus Willis Sr.

Six players scored in double digits for La Vega, paced by senior Andrea Johnson with 21 points. Alaysia Gude dropped in 17, Solange Loadholt put in 13, Cemaria Kelly had 12, while Kenzi Mitchell and Kiyleyah Parr contributed 11 apiece.

Garland Sachse 62, Midway 46: MIDLOTHIAN — The Pantherettes fell into an early hole and couldn’t climb their way out, as their season came to a close in the Class 6A area playoffs.

Sachse built an 18-8 lead after one quarter and forced Midway to play chase thereafter. The Pantherettes went down swinging, and cut the gap to 22-17 after consecutive 3-pointers from Brooke Jones and Kamil Ajose in the second quarter.

Sachse stretched the gap to 11 by halftime at 35-24, and then maintained a double-digit lead for most of the second half. Midway had one more nice run left, pulling to within 50-41 with roughly six minutes to play after back-to-back baskets from Lyric Broussard and Kori Pillette. But the Mustangs withstood the Pantherette push to pocket the win.

Midway closes out the season at 22-12, making a 14-game improvement over the 2021-22 season.

Connally 55, Taylor 33: TEMPLE — It’s on to the Class 4A regional quarterfinals for the Lady Cadets, who grabbed a strong area-round win over the Ducks at Temple High School.

Cyncere McDonald dropped in 21 points to take high-point honors for Connally (26-9), which will play district rival Salado in next week’s regional quarterfinals. Junior guard Ja’Mya Brown added 10 points.

BOYS

Texas Wind advances to state quarterfinals: ROUND ROCK — A sweet game of four-square is still in play for Texas Wind.

Wind picked up a pair of wins at the TAIAO state tournament on Thursday at Round Rock Sport Center, advancing to Friday’s quarterfinal round. The home-school team from Waco defeated Crestmont Prep, 73-37, in their first game, before knocking off El Paso Homeschool, 77-68, in their second.

Against El Paso, senior guard Eli Kennedy poured in 39 points to spark Wind (16-7) to the win. Texas Wind is gunning for its fourth straight TAIAO state title.

Wind will face Big Springs Charter School at 2 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals. If it wins that one, it will advance to the semifinals at 5:50 p.m., while the championship game is slated for 8:30 p.m. Friday.