Horns down: Midway softball stomps Cedar Hill, 23-0

Midway softball coach Jordan Williams said she can see her team getting better as the playoffs approach.
The Cedar Hill softball team would likely agree with her.
The fourth-ranked Pantherettes erupted for 17 runs in the first inning and cruised past Cedar Hill, 23-0, for a four-inning run-rule victory on Tuesday night at Midway’s softball diamond.
Midway (19-1, 13-0 in District 11-6A) locked up the district championship a couple of weeks ago. The big win over the Longhorns helped the Pantherettes celebrate their final home game of the season as Midway athletic director Brad Shelton presented the 11-6A championship trophy during postgame pictures.
After a 2020 season when the oncoming COVID-19 pandemic shut down Midway softball prematurely, along with everything else, Williams is getting a chance to see her squad progress through this part of the campaign for the first time.
For example, the Pantherettes needed a seventh-inning one-out rally to defeat Cedar Hill on the Longhorns’ diamond earlier in district play.
Not the case on Tuesday.
“It’s exciting to say I think we’re peaking at the right time,” Williams said. “Bats are coming around, we’re staying out of the air much more than we were.”
Cedar Hill pitcher Charity Vernon struggled in the circle and the Pantherettes compounded her problems.
Midway sent 17 batters to the plate before Cedar Hill recorded an out in the game. The Pantherettes slugged seven hits to go along with three walks, four hit batters and two errors as they scored 17 runs in the inning.
Midway’s Kelsey Mathis and Charlee Yourman provided the first-inning fireworks as they each blasted three-run home runs in the Pantherettes’ first chance at the plate.
“I think we took advantage of what we could,” Williams said. “There’s sometimes that you get out of that rhythm when a pitcher is not throwing a lot of strikes and start giving into them. I think our batters are finally staying disciplined and, when they get that one swing, they’re doing something with it.”
Midway pitcher Alex Earhart retired the Horns in order in the top of the first, then had a long wait before going back to the circle.
Earhart ended up rocking to a four-inning complete-game shutout. She struck out three with no walks and surrendered a pair of hits.
“She’s fun. I don’t think she stands much bigger than 5-4, but she has such confidence and when she’s out there, she’s in control,” Williams said. “She has the kind of energy you want. That’s every time she’s out there.”
Midway made a couple of defensive sparklers to go along with the big offensive numbers, including backup catcher Yourman’s throw to backup first baseman Hailey Blake to pick off a runner and end the third inning.
The Pantherettes have climbed into the top 5 of the Texas Girls Coaches Association state rankings as the postseason approaches. Williams said Midway will most likely play Harker Heights in a best-of-three series next week and they’re hoping to hold it at Lake Belton High School.
This Midway team could be primed for another playoff run.
“I haven’t seen any of the girls relaxing,” Williams said. “It’s kind of been every day is go, go, go. Our goal is hit the ball hard, put the ball in play and right now they’re doing it with such success. I’m not saying they’re expecting it, but they’re creating an atmosphere where it is expected of them. They’re rising to the occasion.”
Bosqueville 17, Abbott 0
Emilee Wade spun a no-hitter in the run-rule win by the 10th-ranked Lady Bulldogs, and helped herself out at the plate with a home run to boot.
Bosqueville (19-1-1 overall, 11-1 in District 13-2A) continues to dominate, as the Lady Bulldogs have won their past four games by a combined score of 58-5.
The Lady Bulldogs used a 12-run second inning to put it away. Emry McDonough went 3-for-3 with two home runs, Emma Howell also delivered a three-hit day, and Annabelle Kuehl smoked a home run of her own.