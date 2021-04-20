Horns down: Midway softball stomps Cedar Hill, 23-0

Cedar Hill pitcher Charity Vernon struggled in the circle and the Pantherettes compounded her problems.

Midway sent 17 batters to the plate before Cedar Hill recorded an out in the game. The Pantherettes slugged seven hits to go along with three walks, four hit batters and two errors as they scored 17 runs in the inning.

Midway’s Kelsey Mathis and Charlee Yourman provided the first-inning fireworks as they each blasted three-run home runs in the Pantherettes’ first chance at the plate.

“I think we took advantage of what we could,” Williams said. “There’s sometimes that you get out of that rhythm when a pitcher is not throwing a lot of strikes and start giving into them. I think our batters are finally staying disciplined and, when they get that one swing, they’re doing something with it.”

Midway pitcher Alex Earhart retired the Horns in order in the top of the first, then had a long wait before going back to the circle.

Earhart ended up rocking to a four-inning complete-game shutout. She struck out three with no walks and surrendered a pair of hits.