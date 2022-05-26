Houser's walk-off heroics extend Lorena-Franklin series to Game 3

A walk-off single by Kate Houser in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Lorena a 4-3 win over Franklin in Game 2 of the teams' series in the Region III-3A final on Thursday at Baylor's Getterman Stadium, setting up a winner-take-all game Saturday.

Before her game-winning hit, Houser, the designated player, received some instructions from Lorena head coach Steve Dolezel.

“I told her, ‘I don’t know if they are going to pitch to you, but if you get anything close, try to shoot it down that right-field line,’” said Dolezel, who plans to retire following the season.

She followed her coach’s instructions perfectly, lacing the ball over the first baseman’s head and into the right-field corner, scoring Abby Vasser, who had walked, all the way from first base.

“It was an outside pitch, and I saw them shaded for me to pull,” said Houser, who was 3-for-4 with three RBIs. "I knew if I could hit it down the line that Vasser is fast enough to score. We are fighters, and tonight we took the fight to them.”

After nine innings over two nights of being frustrated one at-bat after another against Franklin pitcher Reese Cottrell, the Lady Leopards (30-5) finally strung together some hits in the bottom of the third. With her team trailing 2-0 as she led off the home half of the frame, Vasser doubled off the top of the wall in left field. A single between the shortstop and third baseman by Alexis Nava plated her.

The run was Lorena’s first of the series, but they doubled that output one batter later on an RBI single by Houser.

Franklin (35-4) regained the momentum in the top of the fourth inning. Following a well-executed bunt by Kassidie Poulson that advanced runners to second and third, KyLeigh Cambiano’s double to right scored Traci Lowry, putting the Lions back ahead 3-2.

An inning later, Lorena evened things up once again on another RBI single by Houser. Her base knock scored Vasser, who touched home plate a total of three times during the contest.

As might be expected for two teams playing in late May, both squads were solid on defense. Franklin played a clean game for the second night in a row, but Lorena flashed some leather that saved the game.

Lorena first baseman Gabby Gomez snared a line drive in the sixth inning, and Vasser gunned down a would-be base stealer in the second. The defensive play that got the loudest cheers from the Lorena fans, though, was a line-drive catch by shortstop Aybrie Boehme in the top of the seventh. She doubled off Cambiano at first base after the snag, setting the stage for the drama in the bottom of the inning.

“We made just about every play we could make,” Dolezel said. “We made some tough plays on some hard-hit shots.”

The series finale is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. back at Getterman. Both teams will be looking for their first-ever trips to state.