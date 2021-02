Hrbacek claims 2nd-team all-state

Troy senior running back Zach Hrbacek collected many honors on his way to more than 7,500 career rushing yards and added another one on Tuesday. Hrbacek earned second-team running back on the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 3A all-state team.

Hrbacek rushed for 2,301 yards and 34 touchdowns last fall, following up his Super Centex Offensive Player of the Year season of 2,746 yards as s junior.

Additionally, Lorena sophomore defensive lineman Joe Gutshall garnered third-team recognition after a season in which he posted 10 sacks and 18 TFLs among his 50 tackles.

Central Texas players to gain honorable mention on the team included McGregor offensive lineman Will Allison, defensive lineman Reese Huffman and running back Chad Lorenz, West offensive lineman Cash Fuller, defensive lineman Jaden Anderson and running back Trey Janek, and Cameron Yoe defensive lineman Eduardo Gil.

