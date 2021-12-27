HS basketball: La Vega's girls don't flinch in bigger MT Rice shadows

“Our guys did a great job of not letting there be a long layover. Get a good district win against Waxahachie (before Christmas), now we come out and try to keep some momentum, keep some confidence going, and the guys did a good job of picking right back up where we left off.”

Did they ever. Midway (14-5) scored the first 10 points of the game in the rout of the Yellow Jackets and bounced to a 25-3 lead after one quarter. And even in a 25-point quarter, the Panthers displayed profound patience, as they routinely made the extra pass when the Denison defenders collapsed, passing up a potential shot for a better look.

“That’s one of those things, early in the year we may not have been doing that, but as we go along we’ve gotten better at it,” McDade said. “It tells us that we’re not peaking early. We’re just kind of progressing nicely. That’s really nice.”

Blessed with a pair of former Super Centex frontcourt warriors in 6-10 Caden Powell and 6-8 Cole Reid, the Panthers create problems for foes when they pound it inside. But McDade praised the unselfishness of his bunch. If the defense collapses on the big men, as Denison often did, they’re apt to kick the ball back out for a reset rather than force something over multiple guys.