HS basketball preview: La Vega boys eager to add more luster to hardwood tradition

Without question, La Vega boasts one of the premier modern high school football programs in all of Class 4A. Since 2015, the Pirates are 78-8 with two state championships and another state title game appearance.
Believe it or not, though, there was a time when La Vega was primarily known as a Basketball School.
The Pirates can point to a long and storied tradition on the hardwood, culminating with a Class 3A state title under the direction of then-head coach Kevin Gill in 2000. The hallways at La Vega are lined with trophy cases stuffed with no shortage of gold-plated basketballs, and the locker room is replete with placards chronicling some of the program’s grandest triumphs.
But there’s always a little square footage left over for more.
“In our locker room, they see the tradition up around the locker room, dating back to as far as it can go, in the 60s and 70s,” said La Vega boys basketball coach William Cartwright. “They see those deep runs that have been made for years and years. All they do is look up at it every time they go in. They want to add to it.”
It’s a math equation the Pirates can’t wait to tackle. Well, after they finish tackling helmeted ball carriers in another potentially long football playoff run, of course. Though the UIL boys’ basketball season officially starts Friday, La Vega will press pause before tipping off its 2020-21 hoops campaign while it waits for an influx of talent from the football roster.
And “talent” is the right word for it.
“We return all five of our starters, and we have 10 returning in all, and some bench guys who have been able to rotate in and do some good things for us,” Cartwright said. “They’ve played some high minutes in some tough games, so they should be able to fill in some roles. So we’re just going to try to add a couple more pieces to it, and see what can make us even better.”
Last year, despite a delayed start to the season, La Vega reached the Region III-4A quarterfinals before dropping a 63-60 game to rival China Spring that sent the Cougars on to the regional tournament. This year’s Pirates appear capable of climbing back to that point or beyond.
Four of the five returning starters — Marcus Willis Jr., Jordan Rogers, Javon Iglehart and Jar’quae Walton — are seniors who have logged varsity minutes since their freshman seasons. The fifth starter is 6-foot-1 junior Randy Woolf Jr., a basketball-only standout who gained first-team all-district recognition last year.
Cartwright shouldn’t experience much dropoff when he taps into his bench, either. Big man Robert Allen, a 6-foot-3 banger, was slowed by injury at the start of last season but became a key paint presence by the end of the year. Guards Corey Davis and Lamarion Williams provide quickness and shooting off the pine.
Most people know Rogers for his exploits on the gridiron, as he’s the reigning Super Centex Defensive Player of the Year as a ball-seeking linebacker. But he’s just a playmaker, period. Doesn’t matter the sport.
As a 5-foot-9 guard last year, Rogers showed fearlessness in driving into the thick of the forest in the lane. He displayed a unique ability to contort and angle his body around defenders for buckets, averaging a team-high 14.9 points per game.
Support Local Journalism
One of his biggest shots of the season came in an area-round game over Mexia, as he flicked up a runner off the glass and into the net for the game-winning shot in a 59-57 win over the Blackcats.
“He’s got a heavy heart, a winning mentality,” Cartwright said. “He wants to do everything he can for the team. You see it on the football field, and it transitions to the basketball court. He loves winning and they love winning.”
Like Rogers, most of the players on the Pirates’ basketball roster are currently wearing pads, as members of the playoff-bound football team. But Cartwright doesn’t mind that at all. At La Vega, they value the benefits of a multi-sport experience.
Besides, a winner in one avenue tends to be a winner in another.
“We preach that. To us, it goes hand in hand,” Cartwright said. “We preach and want all our guys to play as many sports as they can. If you’re gifted to play football and basketball and run track, go do all three. We feel like it works hand in hand.
“It brings a lot of chemistry to each sport, where at the end of the day you’re able to keep that chemistry and that brotherhood. You can depend on each person on the team. They know that, and we push that three-sport, four-sport player as much as possible. All we preach is family over here.”
Back in the 2018-19 school year, La Vega actually won 4A state titles in two boys’ sports, football and track. They’d love to drain a trifecta and add basketball to the mix in 2020-21.
“We just try to add to it every year,” Cartwright said. “They want to be part of the tradition, and the goal is just like any other year, just try to go as deep as you can and hopefully you can get to the state tournament.”
In addition to La Vega, here are five other Centex boys’ teams to scout this season:
Midway (28-11 in 2019-20) — The Panthers enjoyed their winningest season since 1997 last year, and it’ll be hard to duplicate that, given the departure of Super Centex stars Anthony Scott and Godsgift Ezedinma. But Midway will benefit from the arrival of move-in 6-foot-9 junior big man Cole Reid from Crawford, a Super Centex player of his own last year. Head coach Matt Brown called Reid “hard working and extremely coachable.”
China Spring (27-12) — The Cougars made their deepest playoff run since 1989, and it’ll be fun to see what Eli Stephens — the reigning Super Centex Player of the Year — can pull off for his senior year encore.
Mexia (23-6) — The proud Blackcats captured their first district crown since 2014 last season, and they feature one of the area’s best all-around players in 6-foot-2 junior Prince Banks, who put up 22.1 points and 9 rebounds per night.
Lorena (12-24) — A playoff team in 4A last year, the Leopards will make the dip to 3A and try to pick on teams a little more their size. Matt Jackson’s bunch opens the season as the 20th-ranked team in the 3A state poll by the TABC.
Vanguard (10-6) — Among area private school programs, the Vikings boast the most impressive basketball tradition, as evidenced by the wall of banners hanging in the gym. They won district last year and reached the TAPPS regional final, and enter the season as the sixth-ranked team in TAPPS 3A.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!