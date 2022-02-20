HS boys playoff preview: Seasons change, success lingers for certain schools

The UIL boys’ basketball season officially starts in mid-November each year.*

*Unless you’re a smaller school whose football team makes a deep playoff run.

Certain area basketball coaches know the drill. They understand that asterisk. They know they’re going to have to run a stall in November, as they wait for reinforcements from the football program to arrive. But they tend not to complain.

For one, they want to see the football team succeed as much as anyone. But it also assures that their team won’t peak too early.

“We walked off the floor (Friday) in practice and I went over to my assistant and said that I think we finally hit our stride,” Lorena hoops coach Matt Jackson said. “Normally you make that statement in late December and I made that statement on, whatever it was, February 18th. But it’s been good for us, because I feel like the second half of district we were a completely different team than we were the first half of district.

“So, it just showed the improvement that has taken place over the course of four or five weeks.”