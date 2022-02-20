HS boys playoff preview: Seasons change, success lingers for certain schools

The UIL boys’ basketball season officially starts in mid-November each year.*
*Unless you’re a smaller school whose football team makes a deep playoff run.
Certain area basketball coaches know the drill. They understand that asterisk. They know they’re going to have to run a stall in November, as they wait for reinforcements from the football program to arrive. But they tend not to complain.
For one, they want to see the football team succeed as much as anyone. But it also assures that their team won’t peak too early.
“We walked off the floor (Friday) in practice and I went over to my assistant and said that I think we finally hit our stride,” Lorena hoops coach Matt Jackson said. “Normally you make that statement in late December and I made that statement on, whatever it was, February 18th. But it’s been good for us, because I feel like the second half of district we were a completely different team than we were the first half of district.
“So, it just showed the improvement that has taken place over the course of four or five weeks.”
Lorena is just one of several Central Texas teams that followed a football playoff run of at least three rounds with a basketball season worth remembering. The Leopards claimed the Class 3A Div. I state championship on the gridiron last fall, then added a second straight District 17-3A basketball title with a 14-0 run through league play.
Crawford, a football regional finalist in the 2021 season, finished just a win shy of the District 17-2A basketball crown, while Marlin powered through District 18-2A with a 10-0 record after a delayed start to the season following a state semifinal appearance in football.
Moreover, programs like China Spring, a 4A Div. II state champ in football, and 2A Div. II state semifinalist Mart earned lower playoff seeds but still carry hopeful aspirations of a lengthy hoops run as the postseason arrives on Monday.
Crawford basketball coach Sam Moody believes that success in one sport can breed success in others.
“There’s no doubt about that. This team is full of competitors,” Moody said. “They love to go out and compete, and they love playing for each other. They’re a fun group to be around. They love each other and they play hard for each other.”
That doesn’t mean these athletes can fling off the pads and lace up the high-tops and immediately dominate. There’s a certain transition period that much occur.
“The first thing we have to do is have them get used to using a ball that’s a different shape,” Lorena’s Jackson said, chuckling. “That’s the first thing. When you first get them you’ve just got to work on getting them into basketball shape and just kind of the basic stuff. You can’t get too complicated.”
Sometimes basketball coaches might schedule a little bit of down time early in the season. Practice is important, but so is rest. After all, football takes a lot out of an athlete’s body.
“Most of the time they come in ready to go,” Crawford’s Moody said. “It’s just trying to get healthy. When you go through a long football season like that, you get your bumps and bruises and try to get healthy as fast as possible. That’s the biggest thing.”
It’s not a given that a great football player is automatically going to be a fantastic basketball player. But athletes are athletes. Some of the best excel no matter the avenue.
Case in point — Marlin junior Derion Gullette dazzled as one of Central Texas’s most accomplished football players last fall, as the area’s leading receiver and a blue-chip linebacker recruit. Now Gullette is averaging a double-double for the Bulldogs’ potent hoops squad, as a high-flying 6-3 forward.
Other players who fall into that mix include Crawford’s Luke Torbert and Breck Chambers, Lorena’s Andrew Brittain, Mart’s Dominic Medlock, and Connally’s Jelani McDonald and Kobe Black.
Some schools field consistent winners no matter the sport. Crawford is chief among those. If the Pirates have their way, they’ll just merge from a deep football playoff run into an equally long basketball season, then carry that same mindset to the baseball diamond.