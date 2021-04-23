HS Football Hall of Fame: Allen's Morris, West Orange-Stark's Hooks carry elite reputations

Coaching Texas high school football isn’t for everyone, but for certain guys it tends to latch its hooks into you.
Chad Morris recently returned to the high school ranks as Allen High School’s new coach after a 10-year run on the college sidelines. Dan Hooks spent 30 years building West Orange-Stark into a powerhouse in Southeast Texas. Even though he’s been retired from coaching for the past decade, his influence is still felt everywhere in that region.
Now Morris and Hooks are getting their just due as coaching inductees to the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame, which will hold its annual banquet May 1 at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no public tickets are being sold.
Few coaches in the state can match the kind of winning credentials put up the likes of these two sideline stalkers.
Morris, 52, cut his teeth as a high school head coach at Eustace High School, spending four seasons there and leading the Bulldogs to an 11-1 record in his final season of 1997. From there he moved on to Elysian Fields, taking the Yellowjackets to consecutive Class 2A state final appearances in 1998 and ’99, before a three-year stint at Bay City near the Texas Gulf Coast. His first season guiding the Blackcats coincided with the first state championship of his career, as Bay City won the Class 4A title, beating Denton Ryan, 24-2, in the title game.
Morris continued climbing the ladder, spending four seasons at tradition-rich Stephenville, before landing the Lake Travis job in 2008. With Garrett Gilbert at the helm at quarterback, Morris directed the Cavaliers to back-to-back 4A Division I state titles in 2008 and ’09.
Morris’s reputation as an offensive guru was secure. College programs came calling, and he spent the past decade at several Division I programs, including head coaching stints at a couple of former Southwest Conference schools in SMU and Arkansas.
But when Terry Gambill recently retired at Class 6A behemoth Allen, Morris got the itch to return home to Texas high school football.
“Allen High School is known throughout the state and nation for having a storied tradition of excellence in everything it does, and the football team is certainly included in that discussion,” Morris told reporters after he was hired. “My roots run deep in Texas high school football, and I’m excited for the opportunity to get back to coaching young student-athletes and making an impression on their lives.”
Overall, Morris owns a 169-38 high school coaching record in 16 seasons, with three state titles to his credit.
Down in the Golden Triangle area of Texas, the name of Dan Hooks looms large. That’s because it is emblazoned on the side of West Orange-Stark’s gridiron home, which since 2006 has been known as Dan R. Hooks Stadium.
And with good reason.
Hooks took over as West Orange-Stark’s head football coach in 1981 following a four-year stint as an assistant. He demanded a rigorous work ethic from his players, and the Mustangs became known as one of the hardest-working teams around in the weight room.
That sweat equity spilled over into many a victory on Friday nights. Hooks tallied a 277-71-2 record from 1981-2010 at West Orange-Stark, an incredible .791 winning percentage. He led the Mustangs to three straight Class 4A state finals between 1986-88, along with a pair of championships. In 1986, the Mustangs bullied a favored McKinney team, 21-9, on their way to the first of back-to-back titles.
“That win over McKinney, I guess, will be the one that sticks out the most,” Hooks told the Orange Leader in 2011. “We had won our semifinal game, so we scouted McKinney in their semifinal. I looked over at Cornel (assistant coach Cornel Thompson) and asked him if we could beat them. Cornel had this pale look on his face and said, ‘I don’t know, Coach.’ The rest was history, though, because we went out and smacked a darn good McKinney team in the mouth.”
West Orange-Stark was an assembly line of rich talent under Hooks, who coached future NFL players like Kevin Smith, Chris Cole and Earl Thomas. He took the Mustangs to another state championship game appearance in 2000, and altogether led the program to 19 playoff appearances and 17 district titles.
“I realized there were some special kids here,” Hooks said in that Orange Leader article. “There was just something about the work ethic they brought to the table. They always wanted to be coached and wanted to be pushed. That kind of describes the Orange area, just a bunch of hard-working folks that earn their paychecks.”