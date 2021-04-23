HS Football Hall of Fame: Allen's Morris, West Orange-Stark's Hooks carry elite reputations

And with good reason.

Hooks took over as West Orange-Stark’s head football coach in 1981 following a four-year stint as an assistant. He demanded a rigorous work ethic from his players, and the Mustangs became known as one of the hardest-working teams around in the weight room.

That sweat equity spilled over into many a victory on Friday nights. Hooks tallied a 277-71-2 record from 1981-2010 at West Orange-Stark, an incredible .791 winning percentage. He led the Mustangs to three straight Class 4A state finals between 1986-88, along with a pair of championships. In 1986, the Mustangs bullied a favored McKinney team, 21-9, on their way to the first of back-to-back titles.

“That win over McKinney, I guess, will be the one that sticks out the most,” Hooks told the Orange Leader in 2011. “We had won our semifinal game, so we scouted McKinney in their semifinal. I looked over at Cornel (assistant coach Cornel Thompson) and asked him if we could beat them. Cornel had this pale look on his face and said, ‘I don’t know, Coach.’ The rest was history, though, because we went out and smacked a darn good McKinney team in the mouth.”