HS Football Hall of Fame: Danny Amendola made his own way at The Woodlands

The stories of fathers coaching their sons under the bright lights of Friday night football are plentiful and part of the fabric of Texas’ cherished high school sport.

Willie and Danny Amendola’s version is a little bit different.

While Danny Amendola attended The Woodlands and played football with his friends in that community from kindergarten through his senior year, Willie Amendola moved around a bit, all while staying in the same house.

“I went from Klein Oak to (Houston) Nimitz to (Spring) Westfield at that time, so I went through three jobs and never had to move,” Willie Amendola said.

But when the coach took over as defensive coordinator at Westfield, it made for some interesting film sessions.

Over at The Woodlands, Danny Amendola had found a role on the varsity team as a sophomore punt returner. A longtime baseball player, Amendola had a knack for tracking down the ball and securing it, so much so that The Woodlands coaching staff trusted him as a 10th grader to do it on Friday nights.

By his junior year, The Woodlands coaches discovered that Amendola could make plays at receiver as well.