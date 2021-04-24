HS Football Hall of Fame: Danny Amendola made his own way at The Woodlands

The stories of fathers coaching their sons under the bright lights of Friday night football are plentiful and part of the fabric of Texas’ cherished high school sport.
Willie and Danny Amendola’s version is a little bit different.
While Danny Amendola attended The Woodlands and played football with his friends in that community from kindergarten through his senior year, Willie Amendola moved around a bit, all while staying in the same house.
“I went from Klein Oak to (Houston) Nimitz to (Spring) Westfield at that time, so I went through three jobs and never had to move,” Willie Amendola said.
But when the coach took over as defensive coordinator at Westfield, it made for some interesting film sessions.
Over at The Woodlands, Danny Amendola had found a role on the varsity team as a sophomore punt returner. A longtime baseball player, Amendola had a knack for tracking down the ball and securing it, so much so that The Woodlands coaching staff trusted him as a 10th grader to do it on Friday nights.
By his junior year, The Woodlands coaches discovered that Amendola could make plays at receiver as well.
So when The Woodlands lined up against Westfield in a key district game, it meant Willie Amendola was looking for ways to stop his son.
“The kids at the schools where I was coaching were probably excited about taking some things out on him that I did,” Willie Amendola joked when asked about the unusual circumstances this week.
But if that was the plan, it didn’t work out too well.
“His junior year they crushed us,” Willie Amendola said. “He had a great game. He had over 100 yards receiving. I knew exactly what they were doing, we just couldn’t stop it.”
The outstanding game against his dad’s team was nothing unusual for Danny Amendola. He posted 1,045 receiving yards as a senior and helped The Woodlands earn a berth in the Class 5A Division I state championship game. From there, he went on to thrive in Texas Tech’s spread offense where he caught 204 passes for 2,246 yards from 2004-07. His ongoing 12-year NFL career includes a pair of Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots as well as 593 catches for 5,964 receiving yards.
On Saturday, Amendola will enter the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame representing the 2000s. He joins Grand Prairie Dalworth’s Charley Taylor (1959 and before), Garland’s Chuck Dicus (1960s), Sealy’s Eric Dickerson (1970s), Midland Lee’s Tyrone Thurman (1980s), John Tyler’s David Warren (1990s), coaches Chad Morris of Allen and Dan Hooks of West Orange-Stark and former Texas High School Coaches Association director Joe Martin.
While Willie Amendola was neither sitting in the stands watching his son, or in the locker room as his coach, he got to see plenty of Danny’s games.
The longtime Spring ISD coach and administrator — Willie Amendola is currently the school district’s athletic director — reflects on coaching his son as a learning experience.
“It kind of put things in perspective,” Amendola said. “It gave me a different mind’s eye on high school athletics and coaching. It was a valuable experience as a parent and a coach to coach against your own kid.”