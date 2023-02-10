For the second time in less than two weeks, the Crawford girls’ basketball team gritted out another knock-down, drag-out win over Bosqueville, 27-24, Friday night in China Spring in a battle for District 17-2A’s top playoff seed.

The Lady Pirates (14-8) and Lady Bulldogs (23-9) both went 11-1 in district play, prompting the tiebreaker game for seeding. With Friday’s win, Crawford will claim the No. 1 seed from the district and will face Riesel (13-12) in next week’s Class 2A bi-district playoffs, while Bosqueville draws Axtell (19-13) as the district’s No. 2 seed.

“It’s always a great matchup whenever Crawford and Bosqueville play each other,” said Crawford head coach Brent Elmore. “These girls know each other really, really well. Each team knows what the other one’s like to do and this is the reason why the score is 24 to 27. It’s so low-scoring because we know them and they know us.

“I was just really proud of our girls, the way we got it out tonight — played some physical basketball and were able to come up with a really close win.”

The Lady Pirates had a tough time getting free throws down, going 3-of-12 from the line. But ultimately it was those freebies that secured them the victory. With the game tied at 24-24 and just under two minutes to play, Hailey Lusk iced a pair to give Crawford a slight advantage. Then with nine second left to play, Laney Elmore, the hero of last week’s buzzer-beating win over the Lady Bulldogs, earned one last trip to the charity stripe to pad the lead with one shot.

The Lady Pirates outscored Bosqueville 15-8 in the second half, with the Lady Bulldogs going scoreless for the last 3:25 of the contest.

“We just missed a lot of under-the-basket-shots honestly,” said Bosqueville head coach Niki Taylor. “We shot like 15 or 20 times underneath and missed them. When you play a game like this, you just can’t do that.”

Jaden Dougherty led the Lady Bulldogs with 12 points while London Minnix and Addie Cox each scored seven for the Lady Pirates.

Dougherty got things rolling with a jumper and Cox responded with a 3-pointer at the other end a minute later. It would be another three minutes before Dougherty put Bosqueville ahead again with a trey of her own.

A traveling call scratched a Jayla Lee bucket away from the Lady Bulldogs, but a Niki Clark jumper added to Bosqueville’s edge. Crawford remained on the Lady Bulldogs’ heels as Elmore closed the first quarter with a shot from outside.

In the second, Haylee Harper snatched the ball away from Minnix and made the pass to Dougherty for a bucket off a rebound. Crawford went on a 4-0 run to take a short lead, prompting a timeout. Bosqueville responded with a five-point run over the next minute to get back in front, resulting in another timeout called.

Dougherty added a jumper with 1:38 on the clock and Cox put up a layup in the final minute to send Crawford into the half trailing 16-12.

The tide shifted in the second half as Coach Elmore noted the Lady Pirates began to take care of the ball better, similar to their last matchup with the Lady Bulldogs.

“That’s kind of been our M.O. all year long — turning the ball over a lot in the first half and finding a way to win in the second,” Elmore said. “We did that tonight. Defensively, I thought we played really well all night long. They wore us out on the offensive. We’ve got to get better at that going into the playoffs.”

The squads went without a score for the first three minutes of the third until Crawford posted a 5-1 run, sparked by a Cox trey. Another two-minute drought followed, broken by a Minnix bucket.

Bosqueville scored four points in the final minute of the quarter to take a two-point lead into the fourth. A free throw three minutes into the period made it a three-point edge, but it was short lived as Minnix cut it with a layup. Lee drove a steal in for the Lady Bulldogs’ final score of the game.

Then the free throws by Crawford sealed the win.

“It’s got to give us a lot of confidence knowing we beat a team like Bosqueville because they’re a really, really good basketball team,” Coach Elmore said. “It gives us a little bit better matchup going into the playoffs, in our road through the playoffs, so we just got to take care of business.”

Killeen Chaparral 67, Waco High 62

TEMPLE — It was an extremely tight game from the tipoff onward, but Chaparral made just enough plays in the final minutes to pull out the win in a District 22-5A tiebreaker contest Friday at Lake Belton High School.

Chaparral advances as the No. 4 playoff seed from the district, while the season comes to an end for Waco High (15-16). Chaparral’s win ensured at that five of Killeen ISD’s 5A and 6A girls basketball teams will advance to next week’s playoffs.

Waco High led 29-28 at the half, and the score remained close into the fourth quarter, but Chaparral made the final push for the win.

BOYS

No. 3 Lorena 67, Lexington 38

With the district title already in hand, the Leopards aren’t about to relinquish their grip now.

Lorena improved to 13-0 in 19-3A play with a romp over Lexington, improving to 27-5 overall. The Leopards will close out the regular season Tuesday at Rogers.

Connally 60, China Spring 48

The Cadets angled closer to a perfect run through District 23-4A play by completing the season sweep of the Cougars.

Connally (26-4, 9-0), which has won 12 in a row overall, will close out the regular season Tuesday at home against Salado.

Despite the loss, China Spring (18-14, 4-5) will still go to the playoffs as no worse than the No. 4 seed out of 23-4A, thanks to a two-game lead over fifth-place Salado with one game to play. The Cougars host Gatesville for Senior Night Tuesday.

La Vega 68, Salado 54

SALADO — Behind 27 points from superb sophomore guard Monta Hilliard, the Pirates pocketed a strong district win over the Eagles.

Eythan Thompson and Ray’Quan Kennedy supplemented Hilliard’s big game with 10 points apiece.

La Vega is in second place in District 23-4A with a 6-3 league record, and improved to 19-11 overall. The Pirates conclude the regular season Tuesday at Robinson.

Hutto 79, Midway 58

HUTTO — With an efficient scoring attack, the Hippos put a big blockade in the way of Midway’s dwindling playoff hopes in District 12-6A.

Midway had won two in a row prior to Friday, but the Panthers (15-16, 3-8) were limited to just eight points in the third quarter, as Hutto ran away with the win. Midway will close out the regular season Tuesday at home against Harker Heights.