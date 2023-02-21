The Marlin Bulldogs drew a rivalry game in the bi-district round of the boys’ basketball playoffs as they faced the Chilton Pirates.

But familiarity didn’t breed contempt for Marlin.

The Bulldogs drained eight 3-pointers in the first half, including five by sophomore guard Jaidan Womack, and dominated the rebounding category as they claimed an 80-53 victory over Chilton on Tuesday night at the Robinson High School gym.

Marlin and Chilton consider themselves to be cross-town rivals as the two schools are separated by just 12 miles of Highway 7. That could’ve created a problem for Marlin (18-12), the District 18-2A champions.

However, the Bulldogs got hot from beyond the arc early and took the suspense out of the playoff opener.

Jaidan Womack and Jordan Womack combined for a trio of treys in the final 87 seconds of the first quarter to build a nine-point lead and Chilton struggled to stay close from then on.

“We’ve come a long way through the season at not having the ball stick, moving it around, guys shooting in rhythm,” Marlin coach Andrew Ensley said. “It just built that confidence for them.”

Ensley also said he challenged his team to win the boards by 20 or more against a scrappy Pirates team. The Bulldogs ended up with a 40-21 advantage, which proved effective.

With the victory, Marlin advances to the area round to play Martin’s Mill, the sixth-ranked team in Class 2A. The Bulldogs and Mustangs are slated to meet at 8 p.m. Friday at Navarro College in Corsicana.

Jaidan Womack, who finished with 21 points, heated up from 3-point range again late in the second quarter. He hit a pair of 3s in the last 51 seconds before halftime to extend Marlin’s lead to 41-27 at intermission.

Not to be slowed down, Bulldogs guard Jeremih Trevino hit a 3-pointer just 14 seconds into the third quarter. That signaled that Marlin was destined to maintain control.

The Bulldogs’ lead hit 20 when Jordan Womack took the ball to the basket for a layup, got fouled and hit the and-one with 5:37 left in the third quarter.

“This was a lot of anticipation for the guys,” Ensley said. “Everybody knows each other. I knew we wanted it. I’ve seen the focus the last couple weeks.”

Jordan Womack led Marlin with 25 points.

Isaac Red, who led Chilton with 24 points, went to the free-throw line and drained two shots with eight minutes still on the first-quarter clock. Marlin received a technical for dunking in pregame. Additionally, Ensley was told by the officials that he had to remain seated for the entire game due to the infraction.

But Ensley no doubt enjoyed the view from his chair.

Dawson 41, Bosqueville 40

Dawson junior guard Elijah Allen drove for a layup with less than 10 seconds remaining and lifted his team to a thrilling bi-district victory in the second game of the doubleheader at Robinson High School.

Bosqueville led for almost the entire second half, but a rash of fourth-quarter turnovers and an 0-for-5 drought at the free-throw line in the second half caused that advantage to slip away.

Dawson trailed by five with three minutes left, but held Bosqueville scoreless in the closing stretch. Allen’s final basket capped a 6-0 run to finish.

Dawson (24-7) is set to play LaPoynor on Thursday at Navarro College in Corsicana in a game tentatively set for 7 p.m.

Bosqueville finishes its season at 24-11.