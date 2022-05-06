HS playoffs: Taylor hurler O'Dell spins no-hitter to end China Spring's softball run

Behind the outfield fence at Midway’s softball diamond stands a metal building with a sign (and a target) attached to it encouraging batters to “Hit it Here.”

Unfortunately for China Spring’s hitters, that target couldn’t have felt any farther away, because it just simply isn’t Duck season right now in Texas.

Senior Lindsay O’Dell spun a no-hitter while striking out 14 of the 22 batters she faced to lead her Taylor Ducks past China Spring, 3-0, in a Class 4A area-round softball battle on Friday night at Midway. Taylor (18-6) advances on to the regional quarterfinals to meet the Jasper-Salado winner, while China Spring closes out its season at 18-10.

Early in the game, China Spring head coach Payton Anderson called out to one of her batters from the third-base coaching box, “We’ve gotta see it!” But it proved hard to see. O’Dell was humming it in there pretty quickly, and the Lady Cougars struggled to get their timing down.

O’Dell struck out the first eight batters of the game and retired the first 10. Even later in the game when the Lady Cougars got their timing down a bit better and hit a couple on the screws, they suffered some bad luck by punching it right at Taylor’s fielders.

“We’ve been working all year on just having an approach,” Anderson said. “There at the beginning you could tell we were a little flustered. But once we settled in, it went to the self-esteem we’ve been striving to be. It just took a little too long to get there.”

Meanwhile, when Taylor put a few Ducks on the pond in the second inning they were able to make a splash.

With one down in that frame, Taylor’s Camryn Nunamaker flicked a fly ball to right. China Spring’s Abbigail Chacon seemed to have the ball lined up even as it tailed away from her toward the line a bit, but it dropped out of her glove for a two-base error.

Two batters later, Taylor scored on Emma Whitsel’s bunt single. Then the next hitter Kennan Nunamaker made it 2-0, Ducks, when she tagged an infield single of her own that ricocheted off the glove of China Spring pitcher Brooke Ridgway. It was quickly fielded by shortstop Lindsey Wilcox, but first baseman Heaven Rembert couldn’t hang on to Wilcox’s hard throw to first on a bang-bang play to try to gun down Nunamaker.

Kennan Nunakmaker also padded Taylor’s lead with an RBI single in the third inning.

Despite the loss, Ridgway submitted a gritty effort in the circle for China Spring. The senior didn’t allow a hit after the third inning and relinquished only four for the game. She displayed a nifty change-up that she used to her advantage to keep the Duck batters off-balance.

“She dug in,” Anderson said of Ridgway. “No matter what happened in the field, she continued to get up there and do her job. Again, that’s just a senior we lean on. It’s rough to see her go. But to know that that was her last game and how she did, again she’s just a team leader and really good at her job.”

Ridgway also tried to help her cause at the plate. She gave China Spring its only baserunner of the game in the fourth inning when she swatted a fly ball to center that Taylor’s Whitsel appeared to lose in the sun before the ball skimmed off her glove for an error. But the Lady Cougars left Ridgway stranded at second, as the next two batters struck out to end the inning.

Though O’Dell struck out the side in the fifth for the third time in the game, China Spring kept scrapping. Five of the final six batters put the ball in play. That included pinch-hitter Reese Nicholson in the sixth. She got around on an O’Dell fastball and drove a well-struck fly to center, but Whitsel was right there for the catch and the out.

China Spring won the District 18-4A title and knocked off Lufkin Hudson in the bi-district round in two hard-fought games, and graduates just three players — Ridgway, Wilcox and centerfielder Rue Sheehan. Seven of the 14 players on the roster were freshmen or sophomores, so the 2023 season beckons as an enticing one.

“Three seniors, three real good seniors, who have given the program their all,” Anderson said. “That’s what I told them right there, that set the bar that they can do a lot more than what they think. I feel like they’ve been given a label and have been told what China Spring softball is for so long, and they realize they’re more than the label that they’ve got. They set the bar for what we need to do work ethic-wise and moving on from here.”

Midway 8, Rockwall 6

CORSICANA — You can hit ‘em, but the Midway Pantherettes are going to hit back.

Midway pulled out a gutsy win over Rockwall in Game 2 of their Class 6A area-round series Friday, sending things to a decisive Game 3.

Rockwall silenced the Pantherettes in Thursday’s opener with a 6-0 shutout win. But Midway (27-6) is a proud program with plenty of tradition, and the Pantherettes weren’t just going to roll over in Game 2.

They took control in this one with a six-run third inning, then held off the rally attempts by the Yellowjackets (28-5) at bay. Rori Degeer went 2-for-3 with three RBIs in the win for Midway, while Tristian Thompson drove in a pair of runs.

Game 3 is set for 11 a.m. Saturday back in Corsicana.

No. 1 Crawford 10, Tom Bean 2

DUNCANVILLE — The top-ranked Lady Pirates just keep cashing in at the pay station.

The offense for Crawford (25-2) continued to produce at a high level, as the Lady Pirates hammered Tom Bean in the opener of their Class 2A area-round series. Through their first two playoff games, Crawford has outscored its foes, 33-3.

London Minnix got Crawford’s scoring started with an inside-the-park home run in the first inning, and the Lady Pirates kept up that hot pace throughout.

The series will continue with Game 2 at 11 a.m. Saturday in Duncanville. A third game, if necessary, would follow.

BASEBALL

Carthage 5, Robinson 2

The Bulldogs nabbed their ninth straight win, holding off the Rockets in the opener of their Class 4A bi-district series at Robinson on Friday.

Now the series will shift to Carthage on Saturday, with a 3 p.m. first pitch for Game 2. Robinson (14-14) will need to win two games to keep its season alive and move on to the area round.

Rusk 10, La Vega 0

NAVASOTA — Rusk blanked the Pirates in the opener of the teams’ Class 4A bi-district series on Friday.

La Vega (9-10) will need to win a pair of games on Saturday to keep its season going. Game 2 is set for 3 p.m. in Navasota. If the Pirates win, a third game would follow.

