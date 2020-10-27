Local agate

HS VOLLEYBALL
Lorena 3, Troy 0
25-18, 21-25, 25-13, 25-20
Playoff pairings
Class 4A
Bi-district
Gatesville vs. Graham, 7 p.m. Thursday, Weatherford Ninth Grade Center
Hillsboro (14-9) vs. Dallas Lincoln, 8 p.m. Thursday at Waxahachie Life
China Spring (25-0) vs. Jasper, 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Crockett
Robinson (11-9) vs. Palestine, 6 p.m. Friday at Fairifeld
La Vega vs. Carthage, 6;30 p.m. Thursday at Athens
Lake Belton vs. Giddings, TBD
Class 3A
First/second place tiebreaker
Lorena 3, Troy 1
Bi-district
Troy vs. Malakoff
Lorena (19-3) vs. Palmer, 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Mexia
West (11-14) vs. Eustace, 6 p.m. Thursday at Waxahachie Life
McGregor (109) vs. Scurry-Rosser
Fairfield vs. Rockdale, 7 p.m. Thursday at Robinson
Groesbeck
Teague
Class 2A
Bi-District
Hamilton
Meridian
12-2A
Bosqueville
Beddy
Chilton
Crawford (25-3) vs. Meridian, 6 p.m. Thursday at Valley Mills
Moody
VMills
Rapoport
13-2A
Dawson
Frost vs. Mart, 6 p.m. Friday at Hubbard
Axtell
Bremond, bye
Marlin
Wortham
15-2A
Itasca
25-2A
R-Lott
Class 1A
11-1A
Evant
12-1A
Oglesby
13-1A
Abbott
Aquilla
Bynum
Gholson
Milford
Penelope
14-1A
Coolidge
Hubbard
Mt Calm
15-1A
Blum
Covington
Kopperl
