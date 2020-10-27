 Skip to main content
Local agate
Local agate

HS VOLLEYBALL

Lorena 3, Troy 0

25-18, 21-25, 25-13, 25-20

Playoff pairings

Class 4A

Bi-district

Gatesville vs. Graham, 7 p.m. Thursday, Weatherford Ninth Grade Center

Hillsboro (14-9) vs. Dallas Lincoln, 8 p.m. Thursday at Waxahachie Life

China Spring (25-0) vs. Jasper, 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Crockett

Robinson (11-9) vs. Palestine, 6 p.m. Friday at Fairifeld

La Vega vs. Carthage, 6;30 p.m. Thursday at Athens

Lake Belton vs. Giddings, TBD

Class 3A

First/second place tiebreaker

Lorena 3, Troy 1

Bi-district

Troy vs. Malakoff

Lorena (19-3) vs. Palmer, 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Mexia

West (11-14) vs. Eustace, 6 p.m. Thursday at Waxahachie Life

McGregor (109) vs. Scurry-Rosser

Fairfield vs. Rockdale, 7 p.m. Thursday at Robinson

Groesbeck

Teague

Class 2A

Bi-District

Hamilton

Meridian

12-2A

Bosqueville

Beddy

Chilton

Crawford (25-3) vs. Meridian, 6 p.m. Thursday at Valley Mills

Moody

VMills

Rapoport

13-2A

Dawson

Frost vs. Mart, 6 p.m. Friday at Hubbard

Axtell

Bremond, bye

Marlin

Wortham

15-2A

Itasca

25-2A

R-Lott

Class 1A

11-1A

Evant

12-1A

Oglesby

13-1A

Abbott

Aquilla

Bynum

Gholson

Milford

Penelope

14-1A

Coolidge

Hubbard

Mt Calm

15-1A

Blum

Covington

Kopperl

