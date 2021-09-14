HS volleyball roundup: Ovilla towers over Bishop Reicher in TAPPS volleyball tussle, 3-0

And God forbid Reicher let loose an overpass, because Ovilla’s Prendergrast and Henry made short work of such errors with easy stuffs at the net.

Reicher never lacked for hustle, but it still didn’t always lead to successful results against the gritty Eagles. That showed on the point of the night, a long volley filled with sprawling digs and instinctive, point-extending pokes on both sides. But Reicher could never get the putaway it wanted, and finally Ovilla captain London Upchurch slapped an attack that trickled through the Cougar defense for the point. That rally gave Ovilla a 20-8 lead in the second set, and sort of summed up the night for Reicher.

In the third set, Ovilla lunged for the jugular and put Reicher away quickly, scoring the first five points, including two on service aces from Upchurch. Later in the set, Ovilla’s Jacinda Lopez came off the bench for her first action of the match, to a rousing cheer from her teammates. Lopez proceeded to rattle off five aces in a string of eight straight points for Ovilla before she finally sailed a serve long of the back line.

Again, Reicher hustled all the way to the end, and the Lady Cougars' Addy Damm found her own rhythm from the service line later, tagging a couple of aces of her own. But Ovilla clinched the sweep when Reicher sailed spikes out of bounds on the final two points of the night.