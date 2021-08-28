 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hubbard 35, Reicher 7
0 comments

Hubbard 35, Reicher 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Hubbard defense shut out Reicher in the second half and the Jaguars’ running game did more than enough to claim a victory at JJ Kearns Stadium.

Hubbard running back Shelby Noppeney rushed for 162 yards and a pair of touchdowns on just 12 carries and quarterback Kendan Johnson added 129 yards on the ground and two more scores.

Noppeney popped a 60-yard touchdown run in the first quarter that staked Hubbard (1-0) to a 14-0 lead. Reicher answered with a big play to cut Hubbard’s lead in half. After leading 14-7 at the break, the Jaguars kept up the pressure throughout the third and fourth quarters for a lopsided opening win.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert