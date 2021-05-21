Hubbard baseball sweeps Abbott, advances to regional final

WEST — The Hubbard Jaguars baseball team stepped on the gas and raced past Abbott, 12-1, to sweep a third-round playoff series on Friday night at the West High School diamond.

The Jaguars won the series opener 10-9 in eight innings on Thursday. Hubbard (23-9) advances to play Dodd City in the Region II-1A final next week.

The Jaguars scored in the odd innings, posting two runs in the first, three in the third, four in the fifth and three in the seventh.

Blaine Cornelius, River Milne and Colten Bailes each had run-scoring singles in the top of the third as the Jaguars surged to a 5-0 advantage.

That was more than enough support for Hubbard starter Justin Johnson, who went the distance on the mound. He struck out six and scattered four Panther hits.

Abbott finishes its season with a 16-8 record.

Anson 1, Hamilton 0: In Weatherford, three Anson pitchers combined to shut out Hamilton in Game 1 of their best-of-three regional quarterfinal series.

Anson scored the only run it needed in the top of the first inning on a walk and a Bulldogs error.