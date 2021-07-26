Hubbard's Noppeney named 1A Player of Year

Hubbard’s Shelby Noppeney cashed in with a big honor on Monday, being selected as the Class 1A Player of the Year on the Texas Sports Writers Association 1A All-State Baseball Team.

Noppeney, a junior pitcher and shortstop, went 6-3 with a 2.39 ERA on the mound while helping Hubbard to its first state tournament appearance. He also hit .520 with 40 RBIs and 31 stolen bases.

Noppeney was joined on the all-state first team by Jaguar teammate Justin Johnson. Hubbard’s Sebastian Olvera was a second-team pick, while Abbott’s Kyle Gerik, Hubbard’s Blaine Cornelius and Jonesboro’s Garrett Young were honorable mention picks.

The TSWA Class 2A all-state team will be announced Tuesday.