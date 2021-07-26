 Skip to main content
Hubbard's Noppeney named 1A Player of Year
Hubbard's Noppeney named 1A Player of Year

Hubbard junior pitcher Shelby Noppeney, who helped the Jaguars to their first state tournament, was named Class 1A Player of the Year by the Texas Sports Writers Association.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Hubbard’s Shelby Noppeney cashed in with a big honor on Monday, being selected as the Class 1A Player of the Year on the Texas Sports Writers Association 1A All-State Baseball Team.

Noppeney, a junior pitcher and shortstop, went 6-3 with a 2.39 ERA on the mound while helping Hubbard to its first state tournament appearance. He also hit .520 with 40 RBIs and 31 stolen bases.

Noppeney was joined on the all-state first team by Jaguar teammate Justin Johnson. Hubbard’s Sebastian Olvera was a second-team pick, while Abbott’s Kyle Gerik, Hubbard’s Blaine Cornelius and Jonesboro’s Garrett Young were honorable mention picks.

The TSWA Class 2A all-state team will be announced Tuesday.

TSWA 1A ALL-STATE BASEBALL TEAM

First team

Pitchers – Tyler Rodriguez, D’Hanis, sr.; Kaden Cleavinger, Nazareth, sr.; Benjamin Bullock, Graford, sr.

Catcher – Ethan Reyes, D’Hanis, jr.

First baseman – Nate Deel, Baird, sr.

Second baseman – Keagan Supak, Fayetteville, fr.

Shortstop – Shelby Noppeney, Hubbard, jr.

Third baseman – Jess Lemley, Graford, fr.

Outfielders – Kollin Davis, Baird, jr.; Justin Johnson, Hubbard, sr.; Jagger Qualls, Miller Grove, jr.

Designated hitter – Jaden Kulms, Kennard, soph.

Player of the year – Noppeney, Hubbard

Coach of the year – Clint Jaeger, Fayetteville

Second team

Pitchers – Reid Gross, Fayetteville, fr.; Ryker Goehring, Round Top-Carmine, sr.; Alex Pieper, Round Top-Carmine, sr.

Catcher – (tie) Luke Schulte, Nazareth, soph.; Logan Fritsch, Fayetteville, soph.

First baseman – Zane Munsinger, Neches, jr.

Second baseman – (tie) Luke Betzen, Nazareth, sr.; Matthew Brooks, Vernon Northside, soph.

Shortstop – Hunter Rogers, Baird, jr.

Third baseman – Sebastian Olvera, Hubbard, sr.

Outfielders – Luke Langfield, D’Hanis, jr.; Trey Edwards, Borden County, sr.; Ian Shoaf, Jonesboro, jr.

Designated hitter – Alex Pieper, Round Top-Carmine, sr.

Honorable mention

Pitchers – Nate Deel, Baird, sr.; Dylan Cole, Kennard, jr.; Kyle Gerik, Abbott, jr.; Justin Johnson, Hubbard, sr.; Anthony Luna, Ira, fr.; Bryton Partain, Ira, soph.; Jagger Qualls, Miller Grove, jr.; Sergio Servin, Neches, sr.; Keagan Supak, Fayetteville, fr.

Catchers – Cameron Carnathan, Neches, fr.; Blaine Cornelius, Hubbard, sr.; Jacob George, Miller Grove, jr.

First basemen – Kaden Cleavinger, Nazareth, sr.; Ryan Pilkington, Kennard, jr.

Shortstops – Dylan Cole, Kennard, jr.; Trent Gerber, Nazareth, jr.; Travis Gully, Fayetteville, soph.; Tommy Mack Kingston, Borden County, sr.; Anthony Luna, Ira, fr.; Bryton Partain, Ira, soph.; Garrett Young, Jonesboro, fr.

Third basemen – Thomas Beard, D’Hanis, sr.; Carson Heiman, Nazareth, soph.

Outfielders – Cade Collinsworth, Kennard, sr.; Derek Dyer, Nazareth, sr.; Karter Moore, Neches, fr.

