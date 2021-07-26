Hubbard's Noppeney named 1A Player of Year

Hubbard’s Shelby Noppeney cashed in with a big honor on Monday, being selected as the Class 1A Player of the Year on the Texas Sports Writers Association 1A All-State Baseball Team.
Noppeney, a junior pitcher and shortstop, went 6-3 with a 2.39 ERA on the mound while helping Hubbard to its first state tournament appearance. He also hit .520 with 40 RBIs and 31 stolen bases.
Noppeney was joined on the all-state first team by Jaguar teammate Justin Johnson. Hubbard’s Sebastian Olvera was a second-team pick, while Abbott’s Kyle Gerik, Hubbard’s Blaine Cornelius and Jonesboro’s Garrett Young were honorable mention picks.
The TSWA Class 2A all-state team will be announced Tuesday.
TSWA 1A ALL-STATE BASEBALL TEAM
First team
Pitchers – Tyler Rodriguez, D’Hanis, sr.; Kaden Cleavinger, Nazareth, sr.; Benjamin Bullock, Graford, sr.
Catcher – Ethan Reyes, D’Hanis, jr.
First baseman – Nate Deel, Baird, sr.
Second baseman – Keagan Supak, Fayetteville, fr.
Shortstop – Shelby Noppeney, Hubbard, jr.
Third baseman – Jess Lemley, Graford, fr.
Outfielders – Kollin Davis, Baird, jr.; Justin Johnson, Hubbard, sr.; Jagger Qualls, Miller Grove, jr.
Designated hitter – Jaden Kulms, Kennard, soph.
Player of the year – Noppeney, Hubbard
Coach of the year – Clint Jaeger, Fayetteville
Second team
Pitchers – Reid Gross, Fayetteville, fr.; Ryker Goehring, Round Top-Carmine, sr.; Alex Pieper, Round Top-Carmine, sr.
Catcher – (tie) Luke Schulte, Nazareth, soph.; Logan Fritsch, Fayetteville, soph.
First baseman – Zane Munsinger, Neches, jr.
Second baseman – (tie) Luke Betzen, Nazareth, sr.; Matthew Brooks, Vernon Northside, soph.
Shortstop – Hunter Rogers, Baird, jr.
Third baseman – Sebastian Olvera, Hubbard, sr.
Outfielders – Luke Langfield, D’Hanis, jr.; Trey Edwards, Borden County, sr.; Ian Shoaf, Jonesboro, jr.
Designated hitter – Alex Pieper, Round Top-Carmine, sr.
Honorable mention
Pitchers – Nate Deel, Baird, sr.; Dylan Cole, Kennard, jr.; Kyle Gerik, Abbott, jr.; Justin Johnson, Hubbard, sr.; Anthony Luna, Ira, fr.; Bryton Partain, Ira, soph.; Jagger Qualls, Miller Grove, jr.; Sergio Servin, Neches, sr.; Keagan Supak, Fayetteville, fr.
Catchers – Cameron Carnathan, Neches, fr.; Blaine Cornelius, Hubbard, sr.; Jacob George, Miller Grove, jr.
First basemen – Kaden Cleavinger, Nazareth, sr.; Ryan Pilkington, Kennard, jr.
Shortstops – Dylan Cole, Kennard, jr.; Trent Gerber, Nazareth, jr.; Travis Gully, Fayetteville, soph.; Tommy Mack Kingston, Borden County, sr.; Anthony Luna, Ira, fr.; Bryton Partain, Ira, soph.; Garrett Young, Jonesboro, fr.
Third basemen – Thomas Beard, D’Hanis, sr.; Carson Heiman, Nazareth, soph.
Outfielders – Cade Collinsworth, Kennard, sr.; Derek Dyer, Nazareth, sr.; Karter Moore, Neches, fr.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!