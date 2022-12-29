Hudson, Black, Porter among top Texas recruits

While many of the top football prospects in the Class of 2023 have made up their minds and signed on the dotted line, the recruiting process for the Class of 2024 is just beginning to pick up steam.

And Central Texas can boast some of the most highly coveted recruits in the state, if not the nation.

Three area juniors are ranked in Dave Campbell Texas Football’s top 30 recruits in Texas, including the No. 1-ranked and No. 3-ranked players overall, Lake Belton’s Micah Hudson and Connally’s Kobe Black, respectively.

Hudson, a 6-1, 195-pound receiver, won District 4-5A MVP honors in the 2022 season. The No. 1-ranked recruit made 65 catches for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns while rushing for another two TDs. He’s been compared to NFL star Odell Beckham, and has offers from a slew of top programs, including Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU.

Black, a 6-1, 190-pound cornerback, made 36 tackles, nine pass break-ups and two interceptions for Connally in the 2022 season. He totaled 104 yards in interception returns, had 305 yards and five touchdowns on offense as a receiver, and also accumulated 165 yards and a touchdown in kick returns. The No. 3-ranked recruit in the state and No. 1 defensive back by DCTF owns offers from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas A&M, Baylor, Notre Dame and many others. His older brother Korie is a defensive back for Oklahoma State.

Meanwhile, Lorena’s Jadon Porter is the 30th-ranked player in Texas by DCTF for 2024. The 6-1, 185-pound receiver has been committed to Baylor since last April. He is coming off a season where he made 49 catches for 841 yards and eight touchdowns, while adding another three TDs rushing.