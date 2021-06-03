Hulme headed to Mansfield Legacy

Midway football coach Jeff Hulme has been hired to become the head coach at Mansfield Legacy, multiple sources reported on Thursday.

Midway athletic director Brad Shelton declined comment and could not confirm the move. David Smoak of Sic’Em 365 initially reported Hulme’s departure from Midway for the Mansfield school via Twitter on Thursday morning. The Trib contacted a source within the Panthers program that said the report was accurate.

Hulme came to Midway from Mansfield High School in 2016 after serving as the Tigers’ head coach for eight seasons. He will replace former Mansfield Legacy head coach Chris Melson, who resigned in May after leading the Broncos for 13 years.

Midway went 2-7 last season during the COVID-19-affected campaign. That was a sharp decline from Hulme’s first four seasons as the Panthers' head coach.

Hulme guided Midway to a 15-1 record and a 6A Division II state title game appearance in 2017. He compiled a 45-17 record with the Panthers that included four district championships.

