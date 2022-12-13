Hungry for redemption: No. 1 Mart driven to win state title

As you drive through Mart, Texas, in early December you won’t just see Christmas lights and plastic wreaths and red ribbons. There’s also purple and gold flags hanging from the windows and awnings of the businesses lining up Texas Avenue and a mural on the side of Kubitza Tire Shop with the tagline, “Greetings from Mart: Where champions are made.”

The week of the state championship is basically a holiday in this town, as the Mart Panthers (15-0) are set to compete in the Class 2A Division II title game against Albany (13-2) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in search of their ninth state title and first since 2019.

After being knocked out in the state semifinals last season, the Panthers have been determined to be champions again.

“These kids have done all the work going back to last year,” said head coach Kevin Hoffman. “This group of kids, they're hungry to get to play a game at AT&T and hopefully get a victory. The coaching staff and everybody, we're happy for the kids to get this opportunity. They have a chance to finish what they set out to do. Hopefully we can accomplish that.”

According to Hoffman, the Albany Lions will be the best team they’ll play this year. Albany entered the season ranked No. 1 in Class 2A but a pair of losses to Hawley and Comanche due to injuries to their starting quarterback and leading running back provided some bumps in the road. But the Lions then bounced back and swept through district play, including three shutout wins in which they averaged 59 points.

“Wouldn't expect anything else in the state championship game,” Hoffman said. “We're looking forward to playing these guys. We've never played them before and never had any dealings with them, but just watching them on film, they do everything well.

"Defensively, they're aggressive and they play hard all the way through the whistle. They don't ever stop. Their motors don't ever stop. Same thing offensively. They can throw it, they can run it, they're talented at all skill positions, their linemen are big and physical and it's going to be a daunting task but we're up for the challenge.”

The Lions offense has been bolstered this season by running backs Adam Hill and Coy Lefevre. Hill leads Albany with 1,424 yards on 172 carries and 23 rushing touchdowns. One of the two key injuries to the Lions earlier this season, Lefevre returned to total 1,074 yards on 114 carries and 19 rushing touchdowns.

The status of Albany’s top receiver London Fuentes is questionable after the semifinal, according to the Abilene Reporter-News. The senior has served as a Swiss-army knife of sorts for the Lions, playing the part of receiver, defensive back, kicker and kick return specialist. Fuentes has 30 catches for 502 yards and six touchdowns on offense as well as 51 tackles and six interceptions on defense. He’s completed 82 of 89 extra point attempts and has 564 yards on 18 kickoff returns as well as 211 yards on 12 punt returns.

On defense, Albany boasts four players with triple digit tackles, including Hill who has totaled 100 along with 21.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. Junior defensive back Wyatt Windham leads the Lions with 122 tackles and is backed up by senior linebackers Coy Cauble and Jayden Lucas who have 199 each.

But the greatest challenge for Mart might be a mental one. As practice began on Monday afternoon, Hoffman noted the focus was on preparing mentally rather than physically.

“The physical part of the season and all those things is done in a way,” Hoffman said. “This is more mental, getting and going where you're supposed to be and doing what you're supposed to do and lining up correctly and having your eyes in the right place and blocking the offensive line, having to take care of the different fronts and stunts and things. So just walking through that stuff and not so much being physical in practice, but more mental.”

The Panthers entered the year with a chip on their shoulder after Falls City ended their season in the semifinals last year. They came in with a goal and are one win away from completing it.