Hutto 35, Waco High 21

HUTTO — The Lions couldn’t hang on to a halftime advantage, as the Hippos came bulldozing back in the second half.
Waco High led 14-7 at intermission, but Hutto erupted for 28 second-half points to send the Lions to their first loss of the season.
Hutto, a 9-2 team a year ago, got a dogged effort from quarterback Grayson Doggett, who passed for 198 yards and three touchdowns. That included TD tosses of 60 and 4 yards to Sean Davis, who finished with 118 yards.
Waco High (1-1) unveiled the talents of transfer QB Sean Mooney, and he had some big throws, none bigger than an 85-yard TD bomb to Redmond O’Neal in the first quarter. But Waco High just couldn’t keep pace with Hutto’s second-half surge, which was also aided by the running of Cyron Miller, who topped 100 yards and scored twice.
Photos: Week 6 high school football scenes
Midway Westlake
Midway’s Jaden Johnson gets wrapped up by Westlake’s Brady Lamme in the first half of the Chaps’ blowout win on Friday.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Midway Westlake
Westlake’s Zane Minors (center) is pulled down by Midway’s ZaCobie Haverly, (right) in the first half. Also defending is Anthony Rodriguez (left).
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Midway Westlake
Midway quarterback Garrett Childers tries to elude Westlake's Hayden Brady in the first half. Childers had 40 yards rushing on the night and was sacked seven times.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Midway Westlake
Midway quarterback Garrett Childers is wrapped up tackled by Westlake's Nick Morris (bottom) and Nick Hogan (left) in the first half. The Chaparrals sacked Childers seven times and he finished with just 33 yards passing.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Midway Westlake
Westlake's Zane Minors is tripped up by Midway's Gus Hamlin in the first half.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Midway Westlake
Midway quarterback Garrett Childers (center) is pressured by Westlake's defense including Braden Davis (left) in the first half. The Chaparrals sacked Childers seven times and he finished with just 33 yards passing.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Robinson Connally
Connally's Kavian Gaither cuts across the field as Robinson's Slade McCloud (left) gives chase in the first half.
Staff photo — Ernesto Garcia
Robinson Connally
Connally's Marcus Long dives into the end zone in the first half as he wriggles free from Robinson's Trey Stout (bottom) and Slade McCloud (right).
Staff photo — Ernesto Garcia
Robinson Connally
Robinson's Slade McCloud upends Connally RB Kavian Gaither in the first half. In the background is Cadets running back Germone Powell.
Staff photo — Ernesto Garcia
Robinson Connally
Connally’s Kavian Gaither leaves Robinson’s Trey Stout behind as he cruises to the end zone in the first half.
Staff photo — Ernesto Garcia
Lorena Troy
Troy RB Zach Hrbacek (right) heads upfield past Lorena’s Aiden Ray (left) in the first half.
Andy Luten, Special to the Tribune-Herald
Lorena Troy
Lorena's Daylan Browder breaks free to run upfield past Troy's defense in Friday's District 11-3A game.
Staff photo — Andy Luten
Lorena Troy
Troy's Caden Womack pulls down tackles Lorena's Sam Ives in the first half.
Andy Luten, Special to the Tribune-Herald
Lorena Troy
Lorena's Ben Smedshammer tries to get away from Troy's Hunter Martin in the first half.
Andy Luten, Special to the Tribune-Herald
