Hutto hops over Midway with second-half surge, 57-48

Despite Midway's boys basketball team building a double-digit lead in the first half, the Panthers let that advantage slip through their fingers. Midway stumbled in the second half, and Hutto surged ahead for a 57-48 win Tuesday night in District 12-6A play at the Midway Arena.

The Hippos put (18-9, 4-2) put senior guard Dylon Richardson in the driver's seat as he led all scorers with 28 points. Meanwhile, senior forward Isaac Holmes led Midway (13-12, 1-5) in the scorebook with 18 points and junior guard Lawyer Jones was right behind with 14.

After winning just one of its first six district games, head coach Eric McDade and the Panthers will have some work to do in the second half of district play.

The Panthers started the game on full throttle, holding the Hippos scoreless for the first five or so minutes while they put on an 11-0 run.

Holmes was responsible for the first four, picking up a pair of free throws immediately and adding a layup. Then Midway junior guard Justin Hicks grabbed a turnover and went in for a layup. On the following Panther possession, Jones took a pass in the corner and leapt in for a dunk. Hicks closed the run out with a three before Hutto called a timeout.

Out of the huddle, junior guard Jacques Calhoun put the Hippos on the board with a three. Midway responded at the other end with a bucket by sophomore center Gabriel Iwuala. About 30 seconds later, Holmes followed with a three. Hutto answered with a layup and a jumper off the hands of sophomore guard Cylin Tate and senior forward Jaylen Parkinson before Holmes hit a three in the final minute of the quarter.

In a parallel to the beginning of the game, Holmes was called on a foul, giving Richardson a trip to the line to cut the lead to 10. A minute later, Jones sunk a three and a minute after that he followed with a jumper.

But the Hippos would hold Midway to a four-minute scoring drought as they went on 7-0 run. Senior guard Al Diaby hit a jumper and Richardson followed with a layup. Hutto sophomore guard Jacob Bell closed out the run on a 3-pointer.

Holmes picked up a foul in the final minute to break Midway’s drought and aced a pair from the line before Richardson sent the Hippos into the locker room with momentum thanks to a layup and a free throw.

The Panthers came out of the break leading 26-19, but Richardson grabbed control, putting up six points to start the second half and tie the game at 26-26. A 3-pointer by Holmes gave Midway a brief lead and after Diaby went 1-for-2 on a trip to the charity stripe, Holmes added three more points on a jumper and a free throw. Hicks followed with a bucket off a rebound.

Richardson answered with a shot at the other end and Bell added another three before Richardson bullied his way through with a dunk to tie things up at 34-34. Iwuala battled in the post for a jumper but was answered by Hutto junior forward Dylan Patrick at the other end to keep it even at 36-36. Jones snatched back a brief lead for Midway with a buzzer-beater three to end the third.

Richardson once again kicked off scoring in the fourth on a layup and a pair of free throws. Jones went took his own trip to the line to go 1-for-2 and tie it up again at 40-40, still early in the period. Diaby hit a jumper and Panthers junior guard Robbie Melton answered with a three to which Diaby responded in kind with one of his own.

Hutto took hold of the contest for good half-way as the Hippos began to pull away halfway through the quarter. Hutto junior guard Zachary Hicks put up a jumper and Richardson followed with a layup. Jones tried to keep the Panthers within striking distance with a three but Hutto closed out the game with an 8-2 run on a pair of buckets by Richardson and another two by Diaby and junior forward Brody Bujnoch.

Justin Hicks tapped in a rebound on a missed shot by Holmes to mark the last score for Midway in the final minute.