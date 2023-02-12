FAIRFIELD — There are so many things a basketball fan can see from the bleachers that make the Fairfield Lady Eagles so good.

As the defending Class 3A state champions and No. 1 ranked team entering the postseason, the Lady Eagles definitely walk on the court with a well-earned swagger. They’ve been to the state title game the last three years and won it all in 2020 and 2022. They’ve won 134 games while losing just 10 since the beginning of the 2019-20 season. They’re the heavy favorites to be the last team standing once again in the upcoming playoffs.

Then the ball goes up and that swagger is converted into momentum. On the offensive end, the Fairfield players move the ball faster than the defense can think and usually faster than it can react. All five of the Lady Eagles starters — McKinna Brackens, Shadasia Brackens, Jimilyah Nash, Avery Thaler and Kaylee Williams — are multi-level scorers, which by itself is a huge problem for most of their opponents.

However, it’s on defense that things go from good to great. Fairfield runs a three-pronged full-court press that entices opposing guards to make downcourt passes. Then Shadasia Brackens, a 5-foot-11 senior guard who has signed with North Texas, and McKinna Brackens, a 6-1 senior forward who has signed with UNLV, are waiting to jump the passing lanes and start a fast break in the other direction.

In recent district games against Elkhart and Mexia, Fairfield surged to double-digit leads in the first quarter with half of their baskets coming in transition. If everyone has a plan until they get hit in the mount, this is the Lady Eagles hitting their opponent in the mouth.

It’s very easy to see why Fairfield fans are excited about their girls’ basketball dynasty.

What’s less obvious, though, might be just as important. McKinna Brackens and Shadasia Brackens, cousins who have been playing hoops together since the third grade, have played on the Lady Eagles varsity since their freshman season. They’re passing down the lessons learned about teamwork and communication.

“I think that’s another thing that’s really good about us,” McKinna said. “If you yell at somebody, they’re not going to sulk and be mad the rest of the game. They’re just going to fix it and move on.”

McKinna Brackens earned the state championship game MVP honor as a freshman when Fairfield defeated Argyle for the 4A state title in 2020 (Fairfield reclassified to 3A for the 2020-21 school year). She came off the bench to score 15 points and grab 10 rebounds and helped Fairfield defeat Argyle, 40-39, in overtime.

But she wasn’t the star of that team, which was built on an experienced group of older players that helped the Lady Eagles reach the regional final the previous season. Jarahle Daniels hit a crucial 3-pointer in overtime of the state championship game and Jada Clark made a layup that put Fairfield in the lead for good. In the semifinal win over Dallas Lincoln, Braden Bossier and Breyunna Dowell combined for 30 points and 25 rebounds.

“It’s always the goal to get further the next year, but (losing in the regional final in 2019) really motivated our kids,” Fairfield coach Sally Whitaker said. “We had a big group coming back. I only had one senior that year (2018-19). So the next year I think I had five seniors that had lost in that regional final game. The motivation they had to get there was what really got us past that threshold.”

Fairfield went 27-3 in the 2020-21 season, which was slightly abbreviated by COVID-19 protocols. The Lady Eagles lost to Brownfield in overtime in the state championship game.

Last year, Dowell scored 20 points and earned title-game MVP as she helped Fairfield claim a 60-54 win over Winnsboro for the 3A state championship. Shadasia Brackens and McKinna Brackens joined Dowell on the all-tournament team.

Those are the ingredients of a girls’ basketball dynasty. As Fairfield begins the playoffs, the Lady Eagles are attempting to win their third state championship in four seasons, something that hasn’t been done in girls basketball in Central Texas since Midway notched state titles in 1973, 1975 and 1976 (Coach Mitche Lemoine’s Pantherettes claimed the 1976 championship with their 71st straight victory).

So how does it feel to be part of a dynasty?

“Everybody keeps telling us how special it is,” Shasasia Brackens said. “I just feel regular. Not saying it’s not exciting.”

That might sound like the blissful youth talking. But Fairfield associate head coach Randy Barger, who led Mexia to the 3A state title in 2013, has been to the postseason many times in a long coaching career and still lives in the moment.

“You don’t plan on saying, ‘We’re going to have three or four 30-plus-win seasons,’” Barger said. “I don’t think as a coach you can predict that. I don’t look that far ahead. It’s been good.”

Fairfield’s District 20-3A foes will no doubt be overjoyed to see Shadasia Brackens and McKinna Brackens graduate the spring. The duo led their team to a nightly dismantling of district opponents as the Lady Eagles went 14-0 in the loop with an average margin of victory of 60.5 points.

Fairfield (32-2) will open the playoffs against Rogers at 6 p.m. on Monday at Robinson High School and start the quest for a third state championship in four years. It will be the last go-round for Shadasia Brackens and McKinna Brackens, the headline grabbers of this Lady Eagles run. Ask anyone who has seen Fairfield in the last few years and the cousins will likely be the first thing they mention.

But they’re also the Lady Eagles’ only senior players. So it’s hard to tell if this is the culmination or the middle of the Fairfield dynasty. A freshman, Kaylee Williams, has taken over as the starting point guard and McKinna’s younger sister Blayke Brackens, another freshman, plays a key role off the bench. The Lady Eagles will still be very good going forward.

“I hope it’s not over,” Whitaker said. “I don’t think it will be over. A lot of people might think that. What Coach Barger and I see is ‘Who’s coming up?’ What can we do and how can we play a little bit different next year and the year after that to just keep being competitive within the region and try to make the state tournament again. It’s become a little bit normal now and while that’s good it’s also bad … It’s good. It’s good pressure.”