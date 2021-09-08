Illnesses on Riesel roster force cancellation of game

Riesel won’t get a chance to build on its 2-0 football record, not this week at least.

Riesel canceled its neutral-site game with Clyde (0-2) that was scheduled for Friday in Dublin. According to Clyde ISD, officials in the Riesel school district informed them that they’d have to cancel due to “an increase in illness in their varsity football team.”

The Indians had broken out to a tremendous start under new coach Tyler Crow, with victories over Marlin and Hamilton by a combined score of 45-18.

Clyde has picked up a game with Windthorst for Friday in place of the Riesel matchup.