Impressive Centex pitchers posting big performances around area
We want a pitcher, not a belly itcher.

Not a problem in Central Texas, where quality arms abound.

Whitney’s Nate Callaway unearthed a sparkling gem from the mound in a 1-0 shutout win over district rival West on Tuesday night. Callaway went the distance in a three-hitter, striking out 15 batters while walking only one. The Wildcats improved to 12-6 overall and 2-1 in District 17-3A with the win.

Midway’s Hayden Stapleton similarly positioned his team in prime winning position on Tuesday. The junior right-hander tossed a complete-game shutout in a 16-0 win over DeSoto, as Midway upped its District 11-6A record to 2-1, just a game behind co-leaders Mansfield and Duncanville.

China Spring continues to get primo pitching as well. On Tuesday, Tristyn Pechacek went the distance, throwing a three-hitter in a 4-0 shutout of Llano. Pechacek struck out eight batters and walked only one. The Cougars are 12-3-2 on the year and ranked sixth in Class 4A in the TxHighSchoolBaseball.com state poll.

COMING THIS WEEKEND

Meet the Bosqueville Bulldogs powerlifting team, as they look to flex their muscles at the state meet starting Friday. Also, the Tribune-Herald will reveal the annual Super Centex girls and boys basketball teams, as the girls will publish in Saturday's print editions and the boys on Sunday.

