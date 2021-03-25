Impressive Centex pitchers posting big performances around area

We want a pitcher, not a belly itcher.
Not a problem in Central Texas, where quality arms abound.
Whitney’s Nate Callaway unearthed a sparkling gem from the mound in a 1-0 shutout win over district rival West on Tuesday night. Callaway went the distance in a three-hitter, striking out 15 batters while walking only one. The Wildcats improved to 12-6 overall and 2-1 in District 17-3A with the win.
Midway’s Hayden Stapleton similarly positioned his team in prime winning position on Tuesday. The junior right-hander tossed a complete-game shutout in a 16-0 win over DeSoto, as Midway upped its District 11-6A record to 2-1, just a game behind co-leaders Mansfield and Duncanville.
China Spring continues to get primo pitching as well. On Tuesday, Tristyn Pechacek went the distance, throwing a three-hitter in a 4-0 shutout of Llano. Pechacek struck out eight batters and walked only one. The Cougars are 12-3-2 on the year and ranked sixth in Class 4A in the TxHighSchoolBaseball.com state poll.
