Independent 11-man preview: CenTex Outlaws

Kicking off their inaugural season in 2022 are the CenTex Outlaws, made up of mostly home-schooled players who wanted the option to continue playing 11-man football.

“There used to be another home-school team in Waco that did 11-man football but they decided to go six-man and that was a big part of the reason I helped,” said Outlaws head coach Joshua Westerfield. “I’m just a big fan of 11-man football and I just wanted there to be an option for home-school and private school kids.”

The main goal for the Outlaws this season is to get situated and lay a foundation as the team is basically starting from scratch. The organization is fielding both a middle school squad, which had a higher number of signees at approximately 23, as well as a smaller varsity team that will field around 12-13 players.

“On varsity we’ve definitely got a lot of skill positions — got a good bit of talent there,” Westerfield said. “Middle school, that’s something where we have a lot of kids. That’s something I’m really excited for. … We’ve got a lot of talent. Our offensive line is looking really good and we have several really good receivers that I’m excited to see play out on the field.”

Westerfield expressed hope for a lot of growth during the year but noted that the team doesn’t expect things to be easy during its first season.

Schedule

9/10 at Conroe Northside Home School 2:30 p.m. at Booker T. Washington Park, Conroe

9/16 at Frost 7:30 p.m.

9/23 at Cedar Hill DasCHE Home School 7:30 p.m. at Midlothian Community Park

10/1 Austin Crusaders Home School 2:30 p.m. at Moody

10/8 at Arlington Newman Int’l 5:30 p.m. at Cedar Hill

10/14 at Dallas HSAA Blue Home School 7:30 p.m. at Emerson HS, McKinney