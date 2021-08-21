Independent: Texas Wind

Texas Wind
2020: 2-6
Head coach: Shaun Shows (first season)
Returning starters (O/D): 5/5
Playoffs: 5-6 in five trips, last in 2018
State titles: 1 (2017)
Outlook: Texas Wind operates differently than most high school football programs. The home-schooled team’s coach has a day job and they don’t worry too much about numbers in the program. They don’t necessarily want more kids than actually have a chance to get on the field.
First-year head coach Shows, who was an assistant last season, said he has about 20 athletes at the high school level right now. That number isn’t a problem — however, he acknowledges that it’s a young group with more than 60% freshmen and sophomores.
Texas Wind has a couple of seniors who are two-way returning starters. Tyler Martin is a good running QB along with playing safety on defense. Gabe Peregrine has good size at slot receiver and cornerback.
Texas Wind’s top lineman might be 5-7, 205 sophomore Jay Thompson.
This team has perhaps Central Texas’ best nicknamed player in Ryan “R2” Cook, a sophomore WR and corner.
Schedule
8/27 Hico 7 p.m.
9/3 at Malakoff Cross Roads 7:30 p.m.
9/10 Dallas HSAA Blue Home School 7:30 p.m.
9/17 Frost 7 p.m.
9/24 at Cedar Hill DasCHE Home School 7:30 p.m.
10/1 at Meridian 7:30 p.m.
10/15 at FW ATLAS Home School 7:30 p.m.
