Independent: Texas Wind
Independent: Texas Wind

From the High school football preview 2021 series
Texas Wind

Texas Wind is an independent 11-man program comprised mostly of home-schooled students as well as students whose schools don't have football programs.

 Texas Wind photo

Texas Wind

2020: 2-6

Head coach: Shaun Shows (first season)

Returning starters (O/D): 5/5

Playoffs: 5-6 in five trips, last in 2018

State titles: 1 (2017)

Outlook: Texas Wind operates differently than most high school football programs. The home-schooled team’s coach has a day job and they don’t worry too much about numbers in the program. They don’t necessarily want more kids than actually have a chance to get on the field.

First-year head coach Shows, who was an assistant last season, said he has about 20 athletes at the high school level right now. That number isn’t a problem — however, he acknowledges that it’s a young group with more than 60% freshmen and sophomores.

Texas Wind has a couple of seniors who are two-way returning starters. Tyler Martin is a good running QB along with playing safety on defense. Gabe Peregrine has good size at slot receiver and cornerback.

Texas Wind’s top lineman might be 5-7, 205 sophomore Jay Thompson.

This team has perhaps Central Texas’ best nicknamed player in Ryan “R2” Cook, a sophomore WR and corner.

Schedule

8/27 Hico 7 p.m.

9/3 at Malakoff Cross Roads 7:30 p.m.

9/10 Dallas HSAA Blue Home School 7:30 p.m.

9/17 Frost 7 p.m.

9/24 at Cedar Hill DasCHE Home School 7:30 p.m.

10/1 at Meridian 7:30 p.m.

10/15 at FW ATLAS Home School 7:30 p.m.

Tags

