Iola wrests state volleyball title from Crawford, 3-1

Rather than getting stumped by an outbreak or an upstart opponent along the way, Crawford simply ran into a team that was a little more consistent. Iola (30-1) was making its 12th state tournament appearance.

Although the Lady Pirates had just two more errors (23-21) than Iola, the hard hitting from the Lady Bulldogs side made every mistake hurt worse.

Trying to force a deciding fifth set, Crawford gave up two hitting errors and a service error that helped fuel a 5-2 Iola run. Lady Bulldogs libero Brooke Smithey finished the surge with an ace that put her team in front, 20-14.

“We talk about our goal is to be five (unforced errors) or less (per game) and we didn’t hit that today,” Coker said. “I bet if we were to go back and chart it, they were definitely five or less in every set or pretty close to it. On the biggest stage, you’ve got to play your best and they played their best. We fought like crazy and tried to just battle as best we could.”

Crawford appeared ready to take the momentum of the match late in the third. Moody put down a block and let loose a primal scream as the Lady Pirates grabbed a 21-16 lead late in the set.

The Lady Pirates finished that game on a Warden kill with a Moody assist. But it would be their lone set win.