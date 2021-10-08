 Skip to main content
Italy 23, Marlin 21
high school football ROUNDUP

Italy 23, Marlin 21

high school football Marlin

Marlin’s Tydarren Harris (2), Trajon Butler (0), Ke’Untre Thomas (1), Derion Gullette (4), Kjah’maurey Wilson (40) hope to build on last year’s playoff season.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

ITALY — Games don’t often come down to the difference of a defensive score, but that’s how it worked out for the Gladiators.

Italy’s defense picked up a safety against Marlin with just over six minutes to go, and that gave the Gladiators just enough margin in the District 8-2A Div. I opener.

Italy (4-2 overall, 1-0 district) built a 14-7 lead by halftime, taking the lead on Gabriel Martinez’s 1-yard plunge late in the half.

After the Gladiators stretched the gap to 21-7 in the third quarter, Marlin (3-3, 0-1) came chopping back. Trajon Butler busted loose on a 77-yard TD jaunt, then early in the fourth quarter Desmond Woodson found the area’s leading receiver Derion Gullette on a 76-yard connection to paydirt. The PAT tied the game at 21 with 9:57 to go.

But with 6:04 to go, Woodson had to scramble in his own end zone, and Italy brought him down to go up 23-21.

