Italy 23, Marlin 21

Marlin’s Tydarren Harris (2), Trajon Butler (0), Ke’Untre Thomas (1), Derion Gullette (4), Kjah’maurey Wilson (40) hope to build on last year’s playoff season.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
From staff reports
ITALY — Games don’t often come down to the difference of a defensive score, but that’s how it worked out for the Gladiators.
Italy’s defense picked up a safety against Marlin with just over six minutes to go, and that gave the Gladiators just enough margin in the District 8-2A Div. I opener.
Italy (4-2 overall, 1-0 district) built a 14-7 lead by halftime, taking the lead on Gabriel Martinez’s 1-yard plunge late in the half.
After the Gladiators stretched the gap to 21-7 in the third quarter, Marlin (3-3, 0-1) came chopping back. Trajon Butler busted loose on a 77-yard TD jaunt, then early in the fourth quarter Desmond Woodson found the area’s leading receiver Derion Gullette on a 76-yard connection to paydirt. The PAT tied the game at 21 with 9:57 to go.
But with 6:04 to go, Woodson had to scramble in his own end zone, and Italy brought him down to go up 23-21.
Photos: High school football Week 7 around Waco, Central Texas
Live Oak’s Jonathan Buras slips past Vanguard’s Walker Nall in the first half of Friday’s game. After a delay due to a faulty light tower, the Falcons rolled to an 83-36 victory.
Lauryn Amy, Tribune-Herald
Live Oak’s Justice Ishio races 32 yards for a touchdown to put the Falcons up 30-22 over crosstown rival Vanguard Friday night.
Lauryn Amy, Tribune-Herald
Hamilton’s Taylor Long is tackled by Crawford’s Luke Torbert, right, in the first half. The fourth-ranked Pirates beat Hamilton, 33-14, Friday night.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
Crawford's Camron Walker pushes off on Hamilton's Jaxon Edwards in the first half. Walker rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown in the Pirates' 33-14 district win on Friday.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
Mart's Klyderion Campbell gets loose on a big gain before being brought down by Chilton's McKeller Cook in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Mart's Neven Hickman tackles Chilton running back Markeydrick Taylor in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Mart's De'Traevion Medlock finds the end zone to score against Chilton in the first half, as the Panthers built a 35-6 lead by the break.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Mart's Trey Powell scores past Chilton's Ja'Brian Davis in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Chilton's Daylon Ford looks for running room around Mart's Neven Hickman and other Panther defensive players in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Mart’s Robert Hickman stiff-arms Chilton’s Luis Fernandez on a first-half run in the No. 1-ranked Panthers’ victory on Friday night.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Mart’s Da’Marion Medlock celebrates his tackle on Chilton’s Braylen Fisher (right) in the first half. The top-ranked Panthers rolled out to a 35-6 halftime lead on their way to the win over the No. 10 Pirates.
Rod Aydelotte photos, Tribune-Herald
Mart's Brandon Lundy leaps to pulls down an interception over Chilton's Ja'Brian Davis.
Rod Aydelotte
Chilton's Braylen Fisher cuts to the outside past Mart's Dominic Medlock (left) in the first half of Friday's Top 10 Class 2A clash.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Chilton's Luis Fernandez sprints past Mart's Dominic Medlock to score in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega running back D'Eddrick Brawley plows up the middle before getting stopped by Stephenville in the second half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega free safety Daylon Proctor pulls down Stephenville QB Ryder Lambert in the second half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Nikzavyer Rice hurdles past Stephenville strong safety Kyler Eudy in the second half of the Pirates' 35-6 defeat.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Mekhi Rice outruns Stephenville's Kyler Eudy for the Pirates' only touchdown in the second half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!