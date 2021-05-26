Italy's Janek keeps Crawford guessing in Game 1

“She throws low 60s, which you don’t see that too much in 2A, and then she’s got good movement,” Allen said. “I think if it was just the speed we could maybe adjust to it. But when you have speed and movement it’s hard.”

Janek retired the first 14 Crawford batters in order before Rachel Smith drew a walk in the top of the fifth.

The Lady Pirates didn’t manage their first hit until Kylie Ray singled to left with two out in the top of the seventh. With a runner on and down to the last out, Crawford pitcher Kenzie Jones smacked a triple that banged off the fence in left field. Pinch runner Kymbree Larance scored on the play, cutting Italy’s lead to two.

But Janek fanned Smith for the final out.

The Italians made the most of some early chances to push ahead. Kinley Cate walked to start the bottom of the second. She stole second base and moved to third on a wild pitch, which allowed her to score when Morgan Chambers singled up the middle.

Jones, who worked out of a few jams throughout the contest, struck out the Lady Gladiators’ No. 8 and 9 hitters to end the threat.