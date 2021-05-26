Italy's Janek keeps Crawford guessing in Game 1

WHITNEY — By the time the Crawford softball team figured out Italy pitcher Emily Janek, all the Lady Pirates could really do was hope what they learned pays off in the next game.
Janek held Crawford without a hit until there were two out in the top of the seventh inning, thus paving the way for the Lady Gladiators’ 3-1 victory in the opener of the Region II-2A final on Wednesday night at the Whitney High School softball diamond.
Italy and Crawford will meet again in Game 2 of the best-of-three series at 6 p.m. on Thursday back in Whitney. The Lady Gladiators (38-2) can punch their ticket to the state tournament with another win. Crawford (23-6) will try to force a deciding game that would take place on Saturday in West.
“(Italy is) playing really well right now,” Crawford coach Kirk Allen said. “We’ve been playing pretty good too. But tonight the pitcher was the difference, so I tip my hat to her and hopefully tomorrow we can get a few more hits.”
Janek baffled the Lady Pirates hitters from the beginning. After Italy third baseman Macey Cooper made a terrific diving catch in foul territory for the first out of the game, Janek reeled off nine straight strikeouts.
She changed speeds a little, but primarily threw heat for consistent strikes. Janek finished with 13 Ks and just one walk.
“She throws low 60s, which you don’t see that too much in 2A, and then she’s got good movement,” Allen said. “I think if it was just the speed we could maybe adjust to it. But when you have speed and movement it’s hard.”
Janek retired the first 14 Crawford batters in order before Rachel Smith drew a walk in the top of the fifth.
The Lady Pirates didn’t manage their first hit until Kylie Ray singled to left with two out in the top of the seventh. With a runner on and down to the last out, Crawford pitcher Kenzie Jones smacked a triple that banged off the fence in left field. Pinch runner Kymbree Larance scored on the play, cutting Italy’s lead to two.
But Janek fanned Smith for the final out.
The Italians made the most of some early chances to push ahead. Kinley Cate walked to start the bottom of the second. She stole second base and moved to third on a wild pitch, which allowed her to score when Morgan Chambers singled up the middle.
Jones, who worked out of a few jams throughout the contest, struck out the Lady Gladiators’ No. 8 and 9 hitters to end the threat.
But Italy kept the pressure on in the bottom of the third. Leadoff hitter Keri Scott singled to right and Ella Hudson followed with a well-placed blooper down the first base line. Scott scored from first on the play as Hudson scooted around for a triple. Hudson tacked on another run when she scored on Cadence Hopgood’s grounder to second.
Jones worked around Italian hits in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to keep the Lady Gladiators off the board the rest of the way.
Ultimately, though, the Lady Pirates needed more answers early.
“There’s not going to be a lot of runs scored in this series, so it’s whoever takes advantage of the chances they get,” Allen said. “We didn’t have a lot of chances until the last inning. We’ve got to create more chances.”
BASEBALL Windthorst 2, Bosqueville 0
WEATHERFORD — Yes, Bosqueville’s hitters are indeed mortal.
Windthorst’s Cy Belcher looked like Cy Young in shutting down the Bulldogs, ending Bosqueville’s 25-game winning streak. The Bulldogs (31-3) were averaging 18.5 runs per game in the playoffs entering the night, and hadn’t been shut out since a 5-0 loss to Blooming Grove in the season opener Feb. 25.
That pushes Bosqueville into must-win mode in this Region II-2A semifinal s, as the Bulldogs must win each of the next two in the series to advance. Game 2 is slated for 6:30 p.m. back in Weatherford, while a third game, if necessary, would be 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Buna 4, Cameron Yoe 2
HUNTSVILLE — Cameron had shown a terrific ability to win close games in the playoffs, but this time the Yoemen came up just short in the opener of their Region III-3A semifinal series with Buna.