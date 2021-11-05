It's a Westfest kind of party: Trojans cap off first 10-0 regular season since '76

WEST — Last week’s West road victory over Grandview clinched the 7-3A Division I title for the Trojans, but the only downer was they didn’t get to properly celebrate in front of their avid home fans.
After Friday night’s 65-0 rout of Maypearl at Trojans Stadium, consider it mission accomplished. West celebrated early, often and long into the night, setting some school history along the way with only their fourth unbeaten, untied regular season.
“We knew we had history before us, we set the goal in August, and we wanted to finish it the right way,” said West head coach David Woodard, who endured a happy water shower from his team after the game ended.
The 2021 undefeated Trojans (10-0, 6-0) join unbeaten West High School teams from 1965, 1974 and ‘76. The 1978 team was unbeaten but had one tie.
West will likely play Fairfield next week in the bi-district round of the 3A playoffs at a time and site still be determined. Woodard said he hoped to have a final destination set later this weekend.
West heads into the 3A playoffs with a load of momentum, led by an aggressive defense and a consistent offense which encountered little resistance from the Panthers (5-4, 3-3). The Trojans bounced out to a 44-0 halftime lead and never looked back.
“I’m so proud of the kids, the way they stepped up. The offense clicked, the defense was great, we put it all together,” Woodard added.
The West defense got the victory party started when Gus Crain broke through the line of scrimmage on fourth down and blocked Maypearl’s punt on its first possession. Crain hit the ball so hard it went backwards nearly 30 yards and rolled past the end line for an early 2-0 lead.
The ensuing free kick then put the ball on the Panthers 48-yard-line and it didn’t take the Trojans long to score their first touchdown. Quarterback Zane Meinen found Joseph Pendleton wide open on the third play of the drive. Pendleton carried it in for a 26-yard scoring strike and a 9-0 lead after Brock Klander kicked the first of six first-half extra points.
Three plays didn’t yield a first down for Maypearl and a short punt gave West the ball on the 46-yard-line of the visitors.
Six plays later, Meinen carried the ball in from the 2-yard line and the rout was on, 16-0 at the end of the first quarter.
TJ McCutcheon capped a 68-yard drive with a two-yard rushing score early in the second quarter for a 23-0 lead. The next West scoring series covered 76 yards over eight plays with Wyatt Wolf scoring from six yards out on an end-around for a 30-0 margin.
The first West interception of the game from Gage Gordon set up West for another score. The Trojans got the ball at the 29-yard-line and four plays later, Meinen scored his second rushing touchdown from three yards out for a 37-0 lead.
With just over a minute left before halftime, Easton Paxton collected the second West interception of the night. The Trojans needed just 24 yards for another score, as Wolf cut up the middle and side-stepped two tacklers for a 44-0 lead at intermission.
The second half brought more of the prolonged victory celebration. Paxton stopped the Wildcats longest drive of the night with his second interception. He added a third in the fourth quarter.
That set up the longest pass play of the night, a 35-yard touchdown toss. Meinen threw the pass, it tipped off Pendleton, and landed in the hands of Kade Bing, who crossed the goal line three yards in front of the nearest defender for a 51-0 edge after the seventh Klander extra point.
Wolf scored his third touchdown of the game on a 43-yard punt return early in the fourth quarter, followed by a two-yard scoring run by Evan Stewart long after the backups flooded the field for the final score.