It's a Westfest kind of party: Trojans cap off first 10-0 regular season since '76

The West defense got the victory party started when Gus Crain broke through the line of scrimmage on fourth down and blocked Maypearl’s punt on its first possession. Crain hit the ball so hard it went backwards nearly 30 yards and rolled past the end line for an early 2-0 lead.

The ensuing free kick then put the ball on the Panthers 48-yard-line and it didn’t take the Trojans long to score their first touchdown. Quarterback Zane Meinen found Joseph Pendleton wide open on the third play of the drive. Pendleton carried it in for a 26-yard scoring strike and a 9-0 lead after Brock Klander kicked the first of six first-half extra points.

Three plays didn’t yield a first down for Maypearl and a short punt gave West the ball on the 46-yard-line of the visitors.

Six plays later, Meinen carried the ball in from the 2-yard line and the rout was on, 16-0 at the end of the first quarter.

TJ McCutcheon capped a 68-yard drive with a two-yard rushing score early in the second quarter for a 23-0 lead. The next West scoring series covered 76 yards over eight plays with Wyatt Wolf scoring from six yards out on an end-around for a 30-0 margin.