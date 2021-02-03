It's Ink Like a Pirate Day, as 13 more La Vega players finalize plans

The monster signing ceremony lasted more than an hour, to allow each player’s family their moment on stage and then to allow time for sanitization of the seats and table following their departure. It probably wasn’t exactly what each athlete pictured when they dreamed of this day.

But as far as the number itself? That was expected, Andrew Brown said.

“We’ve been together since the longest, and we all knew since the seventh or eighth grade that we were going to have 20-plus sign. It came true,” he said.

Added Jordan Rogers: ”It’s very special for La Vega. We just take that as bragging rights, that we got 20-something (signees). I take that, as we did it. I’m not going to say we’re the best, but we’re one of the best. Top three, for sure.”

Pittsburg, Kansas is a long way from Bellmead. So Rogers is thrilled that Iglehart will be joining him at that NCAA Division II powerhouse that claims 31 conference championships and four national titles in its history.

“It’s very cool. Me and Javon, we’ve been together since we were little, ever since we started growing,” Rogers said. “It’s basically like a little brother thing between me and him, and I’m glad that we’re going to the same college and keeping the brother tradition going with us.”