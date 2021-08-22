It's your show now, kid: Connally's Wisner taking sudden fame in stride

Everyone who follows high school football in Central Texas knows who Tre Wisner is by now.
As a sophomore, Wisner shined alongside senior quarterback Kavian Gaither in the Connally Cadets’ stellar offensive backfield. He rushed for more than 800 yards and, amazingly, better than 15 yards per carry in 2020.
And then the spring semester came and suddenly everyone in the college football nation started learning the young Cadet’s name. Florida State came in with the first scholarship offer and that set off a flood. Ohio State, USC, Oklahoma, Oregon, LSU and others followed the Seminoles’ lead.
Going into his junior season, Wisner has been tagged as a four-star college prospect and one of the elite players in the state. He’s ranked as one of the nation’s top 10 running backs.
And yet he’s just a year removed from being a new kid on varsity, wondering if he could cut it in high school football.
“In the scrimmages it was like, ‘Oh man, what if I mess up? What if I do this wrong? But you can’t really have those thoughts because that’s where you start to mess up,” Wisner said of his experience as a sophomore last summer. “I just got out there and played like I’ve been knowing how to play. In the first game of the season against Sunnyvale, I think I had four touchdowns. After that I was like, ‘I got it.’”
Wisner definitely didn’t waste time in showing what he could do. Going into last season, eyes were focused on Gaither and new Connally quarterback Tyler Webb. But Wisner got his hands on the ball and kind of stole the show. He rushed for 236 yards on 12 carries and, indeed, scored four times in the season opener.
Then it was the Connally coaching staff’s task to figure out how to use Wisner on a weekly basis. Cadets first-year head coach Terry Gerik was the offensive coordinator in 2020. He also coached Connally star running back Jay’Veon Sunday, who had back-to-back 2,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019. However, it wasn’t as simple as inserting Wisner into the Sunday role.
“We didn’t know how much he could handle, how much we could really put on him,” Gerik said. “We didn’t put a lot on Tre. He was young. As the year went on, we started making him take that role and seeing how he was going to handle it. He handled it very well.”
When Connally trailed China Spring by 10 points at halftime of an important district game late last October, Gerik knew it was time to lean on the sophomore.
“We came out of that locker room in the second half. Coach Anderson and I were sitting there talking and I said ‘Tre’s got to touch the ball. I don’t care how. But we’ve got to get it to him,’” Gerik recalled. “He was the one kid that, when he touched the ball, you’re going to hold your breath because he can score every time he touches it. At that point we had to do that. That’s kind of when he really popped.”
Wisner proved the OC right.
In a thriller of a contest, Wisner scored on a 36-yard run that gave the Cadets the lead in the fourth quarter. Ultimately, Gaither made the overtime plays that lifted Connally to the win. But the Cadets wouldn’t have gotten to overtime without Wisner’s 170 combined rushing and receiving yards on 11 touches.
Going into a new season, Connally once again has a workhorse running back in senior Germone Powell. That gives Gerik the freedom to toggle Wisner between slot receiver and running back.
Though still only a junior, Wisner has the maturity of a much older player. He doesn’t talk about statistics much. He knows they will come as a byproduct. He’s focused on big-picture stuff both on the field for Connally and long term.
“He’s a very unselfish player,” Gerik said. “That part of it is huge for us because our other kids see that and that helps them get rid of that selfishness. It’s more about the team and getting the job done than it is about who’s getting the ball.”
While he’s visited big-time college football campuses recently, Wisner is not caught up in the massive stadiums and fancy locker rooms.
“Going on a visit, you really just want to see what the school wants from you, not from an athlete perspective,” Wisner said. “It’s all about you and them together. If they’re just recruiting you as an athlete, that’s not really where you want to go. You really want to see outside of all the little things, you want to look at the big things.”
One day last week, Wisner spent part of the morning athletics period talking on the phone to Auburn running backs coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams and that conversation coincided with another scholarship offer. When that was over, he had to talk to a newspaper reporter for a few minutes.
Then it was back into the Connally team meeting, back to being a teammate and a big brother and an 11th grade student.
“I feel like (the attention) increases what they expect,” Wisner said. “For me, I feel like I’m the same eighth grader from Mexia that just moved out here. None of the offers, didn’t play (varsity) my freshman year. Every time I hit the field, all the offers and all the attention just blow away. I’m here for my team and to provide for my family. All that outside stuff, I just push it away.”