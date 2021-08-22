It's your show now, kid: Connally's Wisner taking sudden fame in stride

Wisner definitely didn’t waste time in showing what he could do. Going into last season, eyes were focused on Gaither and new Connally quarterback Tyler Webb. But Wisner got his hands on the ball and kind of stole the show. He rushed for 236 yards on 12 carries and, indeed, scored four times in the season opener.

Then it was the Connally coaching staff’s task to figure out how to use Wisner on a weekly basis. Cadets first-year head coach Terry Gerik was the offensive coordinator in 2020. He also coached Connally star running back Jay’Veon Sunday, who had back-to-back 2,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019. However, it wasn’t as simple as inserting Wisner into the Sunday role.

“We didn’t know how much he could handle, how much we could really put on him,” Gerik said. “We didn’t put a lot on Tre. He was young. As the year went on, we started making him take that role and seeing how he was going to handle it. He handled it very well.”

When Connally trailed China Spring by 10 points at halftime of an important district game late last October, Gerik knew it was time to lean on the sophomore.