Jaeger's state-record 40 kills power Fayetteville over Blum, 3-0

Blum still had a chance to even things up at a set apiece, taking a 23-22 lead following a line-kissing kill from Ruby Rumohr. But then Jaeger scored again off the Blum block to tie the score, followed by Fayetteville taking a 24-23 lead when a Rumohr tip went out of bounds. Finally, Jaeger launched a missile through the middle of the Blum defense on set point, giving the Lions a 2-0 lead and seemingly crushing Blum’s spirits in the process.

Jaeger, naturally, was named the 1A tournament MVP.

“We’re glad she’s on our team,” said Fayetteville’s Mackenzie Poncik of Jaeger. In a show of team solidarity, the Lions brought their entire team into the postgame interview session, and those players said that in practices against Jaeger, they typically refuse to try to dig the ball out and just duck out of the way instead.

Blum still fought hard to the finish. The Lady Cats trailed 21-20 late in the third after an Addison Willingham putaway off a Rumohr feed. But Jaeger drilled three kills in her team’s final four points, including a screamer for the title-clincher and her 40th kill of the match.