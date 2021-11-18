Jaeger's state-record 40 kills power Fayetteville over Blum, 3-0

GARLAND — Brooklyn Jaeger said that while warming up for Thursday’s match, she could feel the nerves bubbling up in her stomach.
Shoot, if that’s Brooklyn nervous, then she should pray for such nervous energy all the time. Put it this way: nobody should have been any more nervous than the people standing on the opposite side of the net from Jaeger.
Jaeger, a gravity-defying machine gun of a hitter, slugged an amazing 40 kills to fuel Fayetteville to a 25-15, 25-23, 25-22 win over Blum in the Class 1A state volleyball championship at the Curtis Culwell Center.
Forty kills? In a three-set match, no less? To put such a total in perspective, consider this: It was an all-classifications UIL state tournament record. Nobody at any school, in any number of sets, had ever reached 40 in a state game.
For Fayetteville, it couldn’t have come at a better time, since it gave the Lions (46-2) their first state title in their debut state tournament appearance. Blum, meanwhile, was making its fourth state appearance in the past five years, and came up empty for the fourth time, despite a well-rounded, powerful team that had not dropped so much as a set to a 1A opponent prior to Thursday’s match.
But the Lady Cats (36-13) simply had no answer for Jaeger, who rattled off 12 kills in the opening set, 15 in the second and 13 more in the third and final set, on a mind-boggling 73 attempts. The 5-11 junior is committed to Texas A&M-Commerce, but she may have other schools calling her up after this one.
And she didn’t slack off defensively, adding 15 digs, to boot.
“We’ve kind of been talking about how we have to hit different shots and do different things to get them out of their comfort zone to keep (Jaeger) from touching the ball as much as she did,” said Blum coach Lauren McPherson. “I felt we didn’t execute that as well as we needed to. We did a good job of getting touches on her, but we might’ve only blocked her one time tonight.
“I knew we weren’t going to block her every time she hit the ball, that’s not what I thought. But there were a few times where just the slightest movement and we might’ve had it right there.”
Despite Jaeger’s heroics, Blum didn’t shrink from the challenge. The Lady Cats dropped the opening set 25-15, but put together a much crisper stretch of play to start the second. They bounced out to a rapid-fire 6-1 lead, helped along by a Skylar Allen ace and a Gracie Allen block.
However, Jaeger just refused to be denied. Employing a mindset she called “think smarter, not harder,” she frequently used the tip to her advantage to befuddle the Blum blockers.
But you’d better believe she also brought plenty of hard deliveries, leaving the Blum defenders smarting. Jaeger had multiple back-row kills that sizzled over the net with as much heat as most other hitters’ net attacks.
Blum still had a chance to even things up at a set apiece, taking a 23-22 lead following a line-kissing kill from Ruby Rumohr. But then Jaeger scored again off the Blum block to tie the score, followed by Fayetteville taking a 24-23 lead when a Rumohr tip went out of bounds. Finally, Jaeger launched a missile through the middle of the Blum defense on set point, giving the Lions a 2-0 lead and seemingly crushing Blum’s spirits in the process.
Jaeger, naturally, was named the 1A tournament MVP.
“We’re glad she’s on our team,” said Fayetteville’s Mackenzie Poncik of Jaeger. In a show of team solidarity, the Lions brought their entire team into the postgame interview session, and those players said that in practices against Jaeger, they typically refuse to try to dig the ball out and just duck out of the way instead.
Blum still fought hard to the finish. The Lady Cats trailed 21-20 late in the third after an Addison Willingham putaway off a Rumohr feed. But Jaeger drilled three kills in her team’s final four points, including a screamer for the title-clincher and her 40th kill of the match.
“We really did not expect this to happen,” said the sophomore Willingham, who topped Blum with 13 kills. “There’s really nobody else’s fault but our own, because we just didn’t step up the way we needed to today. But I feel that should motivate us to want to step up every game, instead of just the games where they think it matters or if I think it matters. Personally, I’m very motivated to be back here next year, because I never want to feel like this again.”
Blum’s players and coaches admitted to being “shocked” over the outcome. But with all but one player, Gracie Allen, returning for the 2022 season, the last chapter of Blum state volleyball has likely not been written.
“I’m super proud of them,” McPherson said. “They’re the hardest working bunch of girls I’ve ever coached, and I’ve been doing it a while. I’m always proud of them, I always love them. Obviously it wasn’t what we wanted. I feel like everything happens for a reason, and we’ll see where this takes us next.”