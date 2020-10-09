Janek, West keep chains moving, hold off rival Whitney, 14-6

WHITNEY — Like Central Texas water, always seeking its highest level for an ultimate breakthrough, West senior running back Trey Janek kept pounding against Whitney’s defense before finally breaking through for a late fourth-quarter touchdown, to secure West a 14-6 win in District 7-3A Division 1 action.
The Trojans (5-1, 2-0) led the entire contest, but it was Janek’s relentless pounding style which secured the victory with a two-yard scoring run late in the fourth quarter.
“Trey is a good kid, he gives you every ounce of energy he has,” said West head coach David Woodard. “There is no shame in winning a game 14-6, we’ve got to get better, but we are right where we want to be for now.”
Whitney, which had won the last two meetings between the two longtime rivals that sit 20 miles apart, drops to 2-5 overall and 1-2 in district play.
“We hang our hats on defense and there was a lot of good defense played tonight,” said Whitney coach Mark Byrd. “I saw a different team tonight than the last few weeks, now we just have to work to get better.”
In the contrast between the offensive styles, the running of West vs. the passing of Whitney, it was the ground attack for the Trojans that held the early edge.
They took the opening kickoff in a nearly full Whitney Wildcat stadium and began a steady march down the field early in the first quarter.
After a series of steady gains, senior running back Janek broke loose down the right sideline for a 24-yard scoring run and was knocked out just inside the scoring territory. The kick by Alan Olvera was good and the Trojans led 7-0 early in the first quarter.
It appeared the rout was on when West recovered a fumble at mid-field and on the very first play quarterback Landon Edwards found a wide-open Dustin Vanek for a 46-yard catch. It appeared he would score easily, but he was dragged down on the four-yard-line.
Three plays later, West had only gained two yards and on fourth down, quarterback Edwards was stopped short.
Another promising West drive was stopped midway in the second quarter after the Trojans pushed to the 23-yard-line of Whitney. A field goal by Olvera went right and the game was still 7-0 nearly at halftime.
Whitney never crossed midfield in the first half and an 88-yard punt and roll by Olvera ensured they would not score in those first two quarters, pinning them deep.
West continued the same script to begin the second half, recovering a Whitney fumble at midfield on the third play of the third quarter.
A 17-yard run by Janek brought the ball down to the 16-yard-line and an 8-yard run by the senior brought it closer, but once again the Wildcats defense was up to the challenge.
On third down, senior quarterback Edwards dropped back to pass to the corner of the end zone, but Whitney defensive back Abe Garrett cut in front of the Trojans receiver to snag an interception, stopping another drive and keeping Whitney within scoring position.
Janek and the run-heavy West offense continued its march down the field later in the third quarter, highlighted by a 26-yard run by Janek and runs of 6 and 8 yards. However, again the Whitney defense stood strong. Gaining a first down at the Wildcats 14, West failed to gain another yard on their next two plays. A key penalty against Whitney produced a first down and two plays later Janek scored from two yards out on third down, making the score 14-0 after another successful extra point.
Whitney’s best chance to get in the game came after the second Janek touchdown. The Wildcats returned the ensuing kickoff 30 yards past midfield, one of the first times Friday they had been into Trojans territory.
A pair of Garrett Peacock passes to Jaxon Montgomery, along with a key fourth-down run by Peacock brought the Wildcats closer. After a fourth down penalty gave Whitney new life, Peacock ran untouched up the middle for a two-yard touchdown run. The extra point was blocked and West still led, 14-6, with 6:46 left in the game.
West was able to get a pair of first downs, before punting the ball and leaving Whitney 85 yards from a trying score and two point conversion with 3:03 left in the game.
The Wildcats drove to the Trojans 40-yard line, but a late interception by Guillermo Acevedo ended another last-second comeback attempt.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!