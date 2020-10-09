Janek, West keep chains moving, hold off rival Whitney, 14-6

After a series of steady gains, senior running back Janek broke loose down the right sideline for a 24-yard scoring run and was knocked out just inside the scoring territory. The kick by Alan Olvera was good and the Trojans led 7-0 early in the first quarter.

It appeared the rout was on when West recovered a fumble at mid-field and on the very first play quarterback Landon Edwards found a wide-open Dustin Vanek for a 46-yard catch. It appeared he would score easily, but he was dragged down on the four-yard-line.

Three plays later, West had only gained two yards and on fourth down, quarterback Edwards was stopped short.

Another promising West drive was stopped midway in the second quarter after the Trojans pushed to the 23-yard-line of Whitney. A field goal by Olvera went right and the game was still 7-0 nearly at halftime.

Whitney never crossed midfield in the first half and an 88-yard punt and roll by Olvera ensured they would not score in those first two quarters, pinning them deep.

West continued the same script to begin the second half, recovering a Whitney fumble at midfield on the third play of the third quarter.