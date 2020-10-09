Jarrell 30, Robinson 27

When the Rocket fuel kicked in, it led to a hot comeback. But it wasn’t quite enough.

After falling behind 23-0, Robinson stormed back to capture the lead with 27 unanswered points. But Jarrell had one final, clutch score left, and managed to squeeze back in front for its first win of the year in a key District 9-4A clash for both teams.

Jarrell (1-6, 1-1) didn’t look like a winless team in bouncing out to a big lead. Derrick Warren got the ball rolling with a 64-yard touchdown jaunt for Jarrell, and the Cougars rode that momentum to two more TDs before Robinson (2-5, 0-2) could blink.

The Rockets picked up a little juice of their own just before halftime when quarterback Joseph McHenry scored from 10 yards out, cutting the gap to 23-8.

Then Robinson put together its best drive of the season in the third quarter, going 99 yards before McHenry eventually cashed in with a TD pass to Cage McCloud. It was a great overall game for McCloud, who had two interceptions on defense to go with that TD reception.

Robinson pulled closer on a Colton Saulters screen pass that turned into a touchdown, then eventually took the lead, 27-23, when McHenry broke off a zig-zagging touchdown run that undoubtedly will end up on Robinson’s post-year highlight reel.