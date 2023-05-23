Jerry Williams has had to deal with a little blood over the years. Such is the nature of the job when you’ve been the head athletic trainer at University High School for the past 36 years.

As for Williams himself, he bleeds purple. He said that won’t change just because he’s wearing a different-colored shirt for his new job, the second job of his life.

Williams, 61, announced this week that he’s stepping down as the Trojans’ trainer after a nearly four-decade run. He will be taking a new position at Waco’s Southwest Sports Medicine this summer.

When the late LeRoy Coleman hired Williams, who grew up in Dallas, back in August of 1987, Williams never imagined he’d spend the next 36 years of his life in Waco in the same position. But he found a second family at University that he never saw coming.

“My first year here, I thought, ‘Oh, I’ll do this for a while. I’m from Dallas and I’ll do this for a while, then head on out,” Williams said. “Two years turned to three years, which turned into five years. Then you get married and have a family, and you realize it’s a pretty good place.”

What makes it so good, Williams said, are the people.

“It’s just the family atmosphere. I’ve thought about that,” he said. “From the kids to the students to the teachers to the administration, University is just a special place. It’s a very special place. There’s so many generations of families that have come through here. I’m on second rounds of kids, maybe third rounds of kids, I’m not sure yet

"There’s been kids’ kids who have come through and left, prominent families of South Waco who have sent their kids, and generations of people have come through here. You got to know those families, make good relationships with those families, too. That was the main thing.”

Williams has served on staff with six different head football coaches in his time with the Trojans. In addition to Coleman, he worked alongside Matt Carroll, Keith Willis, Rodney Smith, Kent Laster and, most recently, Kaeron Johnson.

“Coach Coleman hired me, worked for him for a long time, he was awesome,” Williams said. “This was my first and only job. Coach Coleman let me come in and do my thing, worked hard and took care of the kids. He was also a strong supporter. We’ve had a run of good coaches come through here. The main thing is that they’ve always trusted me and let me do what I need to do and take care of the kids. They’ve always had my back, and that’s been a great thing. That’s all the coaches — baseball coaches, softball coaches. The respect I’ve been given has always been tremendous.”

Kyle Chapman has been on the coaching staff at University since 1990, working with several different sports. Chapman said that Williams was one of the first people he met after arriving on campus, and that Williams took him under his wing and really welcomed him into the Trojan family. They’ve been fast friends — and eventually neighbors in Woodway — ever since.

“He’s been the one constant for 36 years. It’s been Jerry,” Chapman said. “He’s not just the trainer for football. He’s not just the trainer. He’s there for everybody. He gets along with everybody. He’s basically another coach, he fits in with all of us so good.”

You could call Williams the “Mayor of University” and that would be accurate. Williams said that Tom Barfield, a longtime radio broadcaster in Central Texas, always jokingly called him “University’s sports information director.” He’s been as plugged in to what’s happening all over campus as anyone in the school for the better part of four decades.

He’s also had a first-row seat for some of the great athletic moments in school history.

“Just that run in ’96 with LaDainian (Tomlinson), of course,” said Williams, when asked to recount some of his best memories. “We did real well with that. Basketball, we were No. 1 in the state in 5A for a little while. Going to the Final Four twice with Coach (Tarl) Lloyd, those basketball teams that played for a state championship. Those are some of the top memories. Watching the kids develop too, and win some district championships. To see the turnaround last year from 0-10 to going two rounds in the playoffs, that was great. The kids always give you their all and compete and do their best. That’s what we like about it so much.”

Williams has taped up more student-athletes than he can possibly remember, everyone from the future pro superstars to the end-of-the-bench reserves. He mentioned Tomlinson, Kenrich Williams, Umoja Gibson, Perrish Cox and Jerrell Freeman as among the most talented athletes he witnessed take the field or the court for the U-Dawgs. But it’s not just about the stars. Williams said the truly special thing about the University family is that it’s so inclusive.

“That’s what so great, to see those kids come back and they’re successful,” Williams said. “They own businesses, they have families now, they’re working hard. Their kids are up here. That’s what you really love to see. We’ve had so many kids who come up here in the locker room during the week. Just to do it. Two of those guys have their own barber shops now. It’s stuff like that that really makes you smile.”

Once the school year wraps up after this week, Williams plans to take a little time off before helping with the transition to a new trainer at University High. He said that he expects to start his new job at Southwest Sports Medicine in late July.

University has a mantra it repeats often — “Once a Trojan, always a Trojan.” It’s safe to say Williams will always be a Trojan. That motto never hit home more for him than this week, as he shared the news of his departure with the school’s coaches, students, faculty and parents, and said his heartfelt goodbyes.

In a sense, it’s like a kid growing up and leaving home. He might leave the house, but he’s not leaving the family.

“For them to believe in me to take care of their kids — and families too. That’s just what is so impressive about this,” Williams said. “You feel like you’re going back to family, you feel like you’re in the family now. That’s what made it so hard to leave and do something else. Everybody has been sad, but happy. There’s a lot more emotion than I thought about, when you’ve been here so long.”