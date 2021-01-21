Jinx Tucker Award: Crawford proved to be an emblem of perseverance

For everyone involved, the 2020 high school football season was a special kind of endurance test.
Whether a team reached the state championship game or failed to qualify for the playoffs, the process of working toward Friday night when there was no guarantee that a game would actually happen was a test of will.
Perhaps, then, the Jinx Tucker trophy could be shared equally by the entire Central Texas football community. And, in a sense, it was as schools pulled together and supported each other throughout the campaign.
But the season isn’t complete from the Trib’s perspective until one school is singled out. Dave Campbell, former Trib sports editor and founder of Texas Football magazine, founded the Jinx Tucker trophy in 1956. It was named for his predecessor as sports editor, an award-winning writer who gained acclaim around the state and region. The honor takes into account overall team success, improvement throughout the season, fan support, sportsmanship, and a will to win in the face of adversity.
The Crawford Pirates, who fought through COVID-19 issues and regained their place as a district champion and reached the Class 2A Division I state semifinals under first-year head coach Greg Jacobs, have now won the Tribune-Herald’s 65th annual Jinx Tucker Award.
Jacobs said he cherishes the Jinx Tucker trophy because it represents teamwork and he saw how his players came together this fall.
“They could control one thing and that was how they performed in practice and on the field,” Jacobs said. “They couldn’t control COVID and all that, but they could control how they performed. They were going to make sure they performed their best day in and day out.”
The Pirates have a longstanding legacy of winning. Even finishing second behind state-ranked San Saba and reaching the third round of the playoffs in 2019 fell short of the program’s standards.
So despite all the challenges, the Crawford players were committed to getting better.
“Our biggest thing was last year how we got knocked out in the third round,” Pirates senior Garrett Pearson said. “That really stuck with us. Like everyone else with all the COVID stuff, we decided at the beginning of the year it wasn’t going to affect us. We just pushed through it and made a good run.”
Crawford won its first eight straight games on the field and climbed to No. 7 in the state rankings by the end of October. The Pirates’ 27-20 victory over Bosqueville clinched the district title.
But Crawford’s roller coaster was only beginning.
The next week, the Pirates won by forfeit because Itasca had called off the rest of its season. That meant Crawford was 9-0, headed for a perfect regular season and perhaps a long playoff run.
But COVID-19 put all of that in jeopardy. Coronavirus issues within the Pirates’ program forced them to forfeit to district rival Valley Mills on the final Friday night of the regular season. If the situation didn’t improve quickly, Crawford could have faced an abrupt ending.
“I thought things were fixing to go downhill real fast,” Pirates senior quarterback Tanner Merenda said. “Seeing the Valley Mills game get canceled, I was like, ‘Oh no, this isn’t going to be good.’ With all the teams canceling in the first round of the playoffs, we weren’t sure. Seeing that, I was like, ‘Please don’t happen, please don’t happen.’ We made sure to stay away from each other for a good bit during the playoffs.”
Crawford was fortunate and returned to the field for the bi-district round. The Pirates dismantled Kerens, 49-14, and were on their way.
“You could definitely tell we didn’t play the week before during that first week of the playoffs,” senior lineman Cooper Gohlke said. “When we came out that second half, from that second half until we finished against Post, we just got better and better each week. That was huge for us.”
Gohlke is the rare second-generation member of a Jinx Tucker-winning team. His dad, Burt Gohlke was a Pirate when Crawford won the Jinx in 1993. This is the Pirates’ third time to hoist the trophy as they also won it in 1965.
The 2020 Pirates had their minds set on a state championship appearance. Many of the Crawford seniors were middle school ball boys for the 2016 Pirates team that lost to Refugio in the state final.
Crawford reached the brink of that when it faced Post in the 2A D-I state semifinals at Gordon Wood Stadium in Brownwood. Ultimately, the Antelopes used a few big plays to secure a 28-14 win and earned a spot in the state title game.
The Pirates were hurting when they fell one step short of their goal. But time has healed that wound and allowed for a different perspective.
“I think the kids, they were very frustrated that they didn’t finish like they wanted to, but when they stood back and looked and realized what they had accomplished based on the situation around them, I think they were pleased,” Jacobs said. “I’m really proud of them.”
Crawford got the chance to decide its season on the field. In 2020, that was not a given and the Pirates appreciate what the journey meant for them.
“Everyone knows they have more fight in them,” Crawford senior lineman Carter Hooser said. “But you didn’t know if it was ever going to get taken away from you because of COVID. I guess it kind of pushed everyone harder.”