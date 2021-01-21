Jinx Tucker Award: Crawford proved to be an emblem of perseverance

But COVID-19 put all of that in jeopardy. Coronavirus issues within the Pirates’ program forced them to forfeit to district rival Valley Mills on the final Friday night of the regular season. If the situation didn’t improve quickly, Crawford could have faced an abrupt ending.

“I thought things were fixing to go downhill real fast,” Pirates senior quarterback Tanner Merenda said. “Seeing the Valley Mills game get canceled, I was like, ‘Oh no, this isn’t going to be good.’ With all the teams canceling in the first round of the playoffs, we weren’t sure. Seeing that, I was like, ‘Please don’t happen, please don’t happen.’ We made sure to stay away from each other for a good bit during the playoffs.”

Crawford was fortunate and returned to the field for the bi-district round. The Pirates dismantled Kerens, 49-14, and were on their way.

“You could definitely tell we didn’t play the week before during that first week of the playoffs,” senior lineman Cooper Gohlke said. “When we came out that second half, from that second half until we finished against Post, we just got better and better each week. That was huge for us.”